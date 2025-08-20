The San Francisco 49ers are gearing up for the 2025 NFL season. They have high hopes for the upcoming campaign after a last-place finish in 2024. Unfortunately, San Francisco will head into Week 1 without one of their top free agent signings in wide receiver DeMarcus Robinson.

Robinson has been suspended for the first three games of the 2025 season, head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed to KNBR. The 49ers have expected a suspension to be handed down, as reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The suspension is official, according to Shanahan.

“You can always appeal it so we'll hope for the best on that, but (three weeks) is what we're planning for,” the 49ers coach told KNBR.

This suspension comes on the heels of a DUI arrest back in November. Robinson pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge in June. He received three years' probation as a result of the infraction.

“Mr. Robinson has taken this process extremely seriously by already completing most of the terms of his probation. We expect that his probation will terminate early at the 18-month mark after which his case will be expunged,” Robinson's attorney, Jacqueline Sparagna, told TMZ Sports at the time.

Robinson signed a two-year contract with the 49ers back in March. Prior to joining the Niners, he spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, and Los Angeles Rams. The former fourth-round pick began his career in Kansas City, spending five seasons there from 2017 to 2021.

Most recently, he spent two seasons with the Rams. In 2024, he caught 31 passes on 65 targets. He racked up a career high 505 yards, 16.3 average yards per catch, and seven touchdowns. During the postseason, he caught four passes for 97 yards. However, he did not score a touchdown.

Obviously, Robinson will miss the first few games of the season for his new team. He is eligible to make his 49ers debut on September 28 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.