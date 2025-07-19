Following the free agent signing of three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal, the Los Angeles Clippers have been in the market for a playmaker in the backup position. Now, the franchise appears poised to sign veteran free agent point guard Chris Paul.

At least, that appears to be where everything is trending following comments from Clippers President of Basketball Operations, Lawrence Frank.

Chris Paul being “strongly considered” by Clippers as free agent option

The LA Clippers held a virtual media availability on Saturday afternoon with Lawrence Frank to discuss the franchise's latest move: the signing of three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal.

In addition to the Beal signing, Frank was also asked about free agent point guard Chris Paul. Over the last several weeks, ClutchPoints has been reported on the mutual interest between Paul and the Clippers on a reunion, but nothing has been publicly agreed upon after the first 19 days of free agency.

“What I'd say about Chris is he's a great player and he's a great Clipper,” Lawrence Frank told members of the media over the conference call. “He obviously possesses some of the qualities we just referenced. Of course, we’re strongly strongly considering him.”

Clippers President Lawrence Frank jumped at @LawMurrayTheNU mistakenly asking if the Clippers plan to sign Bradley Beal (he meant to say Chris Paul) 😂 LF then adds: “What I'd say about Chris is he's a great player, he's a great Clipper. He obviously possesses some of the… pic.twitter.com/tyVwlReh0H — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) July 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Chris Paul spent six seasons of his NBA career with the LA Clippers, from 2011 to 2017. As a Clipper, Paul was named an NBA All-Star five times. Across those six seasons where played 409 regular season games, Paul averaged 18.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, and 2.2 steals per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from three.

The 12-time NBA All-Star made the surprising decision last season to join Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs last season, passing on other opportunities at an NBA championship in order to start for San Antonio, earn a decent amount, and help the up-and-coming Spurs franchise.

“I think we'll continue to look to reinforce our playmaking and ball handling,” Frank added of what the Clippers are looking for in one of their final two roster spots. “Going into the offseason, it was about front-court size, versatility, diversity, and adding to our shooting and playmaking. I think we'll lean into the ball-handling and play making.”

If he does decide to return to Los Angeles, Chris Paul would join forces with a couple of familiar names. Paul and James Harden spend two seasons together with the Houston Rockets from 2017-2019. Head coach Tyronn Lue was also an assistant coach on the Clippers staff during the 2013-14 season when Paul was the team's starting point guard.

Over his 20-year NBA career that includes 1,354 regular season appearances, Chris Paul has averaged 17 points, 4.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and 2.0 steals while shooting 47 percent from the field, 37 percent from three, and 87.1 percent from the free throw line.

In 149 playoff appearances, Paul boasts averages of 20 points, 4.9 rebounds, 8.3 assists, and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field, 37.3 percent from three, and 85.4 percent from the free throw line.