There was a time not too long ago when the Phoenix Suns were the envy of the Western Conference. They had acquired Kevin Durant, paired him with Devin Booker and eventually added Bradley Beal. As such, the Suns positioned themselves for a title run. That era now feels like a mirage. Instead of basking in postseason glory, Suns fans are grappling with a cold truth: their team isn’t good enough to win now and doesn’t own the draft assets to build for the future. The nightmare scenario for the 2025 NBA Draft isn’t a possibility. It’s already happening. It’s a perfect storm of mismanagement, mistimed trades, and on-court underachievement.

A Season to Forget

The Suns limped to a 36-46 record in the 2024-25 NBA season. They finished 11th in the Western Conference. Chemistry issues, an aging core, and a paper-thin bench plagued them all year. Durant still put up numbers, but the team lacked cohesion and depth. It would've been a dream for the Suns' poor 2024-25 season to result in drafting Cooper Flagg. Instead, the Mavericks celebrated winning the No. 1 pick after a 39-win season. Note that Dallas had a 1.8 percent chance of getting the top pick. Mavericks fans went from questioning everything after the stunning Luka Doncic trade to preparing to welcome Flagg to Dallas.

What once seemed like a bold new era has unraveled into disappointment. Owner Mat Ishbia’s blockbuster deal for Durant cost Phoenix four unprotected first-round picks—and has delivered little in return. Just weeks ago, Suns fans watched the draft lottery unfold with numb indifference. Their team missed the Play-In, yet won’t have a lottery pick to show for it.

The Suns’ only hope may be flipping Durant for a pick. That said, Houston, holding the No. 10 selection, is reportedly hesitant to trade for a 36-year-old on the decline. That pick could instead headline a package for someone like Giannis.

Here we will discuss the nightmare scenario and outcome for the Phoenix Suns in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft.

A Pick Lost to the Past

The Suns’ nightmare scenario for the 2025 NBA Draft is already here. It's a culmination of poor on-court results and the lingering effects of aggressive, win-now trades. After missing the playoffs and landing in the lottery, the Suns do not own their own first-round pick due to the Durant trade. Again, this pick could have potentially been used to select a franchise-altering talent like Duke’s Cooper Flagg. Instead, it belongs to the Rockets.

That painful reality became clearer when the Rockets, holding the Suns’ pick, leapt into the top 10. Houston gets another shot at an elite young prospect to add to their exciting core. Meanwhile, Phoenix watches from the sidelines. No high pick. No flexibility. No plan.

No Safety Net, No Silver Lining

This outcome is especially brutal because it strips the Suns of any hope of quick recovery. Unlike other lottery-bound teams, Phoenix doesn’t have a chance to inject young blood into the roster. They don’t have another pick waiting in the second round that could be a diamond in the rough. Their cupboard is bare.

The Rockets’ gain is the Suns’ loss. That's literally and symbolically speaking. Houston is flush with picks and young talent. Phoenix is a team stuck between timelines, burdened by aging stars and contracts that no longer inspire envy. The franchise is now asset-restricted and financially strapped. They have limited flexibility to add young talent through the draft for the foreseeable future.

No Market for KD, No Way Out

The Suns’ only potential and obvious remedy is trading KD for a high 2025 pick. It seems that has also stalled, though. Other teams, notably the Rockets, have little incentive to trade away a top-10 selection for a 36-year-old Durant on an expiring contract. Phoenix’s front office, according to league insiders, has reached out to multiple teams including the Raptors, Timberwolves, and Heat. They are trying to gauge interest in a Durant deal that could net them a first-rounder.

However, teams aren’t biting. Some want the Suns to include additional assets in the deal. These are assets they don’t have, though. Others see Durant as a one-year rental, and won’t part with future pieces for a player approaching the twilight of his career. Phoenix's attempts to coax teams into saving them from this downward spiral have, so far, fallen flat.

A Future Mortgaged

The Suns’ nightmare outcome for the 2025 NBA Draft is standing pat and being left without the means to add a top young prospect or recoup value via trade. This scenario leaves Phoenix asset-poor, with little hope for a quick turnaround. It also underscores the long-term risks of trading away multiple unprotected first-round picks for aging stars.

This is the cost of going all-in without a contingency plan. Phoenix is learning that lesson the hard way.

What Now?

The Suns are caught in no man’s land: too old to rebuild, too flawed to contend. Their only young asset with upside is Booker. He may soon start asking questions about his future with the franchise. Beal’s contract is virtually immovable. Durant’s value is rapidly declining.

There’s no easy fix, no secret ace up the sleeve. Phoenix may need to endure more losing seasons, more draft days without picks, and more nights watching their former assets shine elsewhere. The 2025 NBA Draft was supposed to be a stepping stone back to relevance.

Instead, it’s a grim reminder of what’s been lost.