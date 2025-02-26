Despite much of the Phoenix Suns' struggles, once Bol Bol was put in the starting lineup, he's thrived in the role. As a starter, Bol is averaging 18.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game. Luckily, much of the increased play has been a result of one thing. His confidence. For instance, Bol's confidence in his game has unlocked what many people hoped to see.

Although he's had some surprising performances, his teammates and coaches aren't shocked in the slightest. After all, he averaged over 20 points per game with Oregon basketball before being injured. Even Shaquille O'Neal said that Bol is a better player than Victor Wembanyama.

Subsequently, O'Neal called Bol lazy and said that was why he hadn't become a good player. However, he's been putting in the work this season. The Oregon standout has had Kevin Durant, head coach Mike Budenholzer, and Devin Booker consistently talk about his game and the improvements.

While the Suns are 0-3 with him as a starter, it's a small sample size. His size at 7'2 and over eight-foot wingspan does wonders. He attempts to block every shot, which can be a downfall at times. Still, his length allows for increased rim protection and rebounding: Two things that Phoenix desperately needs.

Bol Bol has plenty of support amid the Suns' struggles

The reactions have flown from all across the internet, specifically X (formerly Twitter). Some of the reactions trace back to O'Neal's comments, with one saying “Don't let Shaq know” with a crying emoji. Another said, “Bol Bol is shining bright—unstoppable talent on full display.” Also, O'Neal ate the nastiest bowl of cereal after Bol's dominant performance.

However, no great performance can please everyone. Even though Bol made only one of his two free throws, one fan thought that was all they had to see. “Who cares? He went 1 of 2 from the line when it mattered. Scrub.” For the first time, he scored a season-high 23 points.

When Budenholzer called upon his name, he answered triumphantly. Despite his efforts, it wasn't enough for the Suns to win. They lost in overtime to the Memphis Grizzlies, 151-148. Even though he was the clear standout in the game, it might not matter to the team.

Phoenix is fighting for a play-in spot. They sit at 11th in the Western Conference and are four games below .500. Not to mention, they have the toughest remaining schedule in the league. Still, with a performance like this, he could keep getting starting nods thanks to his rebounding and shot-blocking.

The offense will come along but the Suns might take whatever they can get at this point.