Shaquille O'Neal has a fascinating fixation with Phoenix Suns center Bol Bol, one that has perplexed many fans over the years. The NBA legend famously, or rather infamously, said that the 2019 second-round draft pick has the same skill set as fellow 7-foot-3 big man Victor Wembanyama. He believes Bol, not the San Antonio Spurs All-Star, deserves to be regarded as the first of his caliber.

If Bol happens to have a standout showing when O'Neal is working, the TNT analyst invariably makes a big deal of it. Such an opportunity presented itself during the Suns' 119-112 home loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. After Bol nearly recorded a double-double in the first half, Shaq decided to celebrate the moment during the halftime show.

“Every time my boy Bol Bol plays, I eat the nastiest bowl of cereal,” O'Neal said on “NBA on TNT,” via ClutchPoints. The four-time champion and three-time Finals MVP concocted a ghastly snack that consisted of Cheerios, Sunchips, Hot Cheetos, M&M's, milk and Pepsi. Before he could devour this intestinal nightmare, however, O'Neal urged production to cut to the highlights.

When the camera panned back to him, he was eating seemingly normal-looking cereal out of a much smaller bowl. Sure enough, the footage confirmed the obvious— shenanigan-loving Shaq called for a switch. Amid all the trickery and disgust, it is easy to overlook Bol's impressive play.

Bol Bol is producing for the Suns

The 25-year-old finished with 18 points, 14 rebounds, four blocks and two steals. He is rolling with momentum right now, scoring in double-figures while recording at least three swats for the third contest in a row. Is Bol starting to fulfill the promise Shaquille O'Neal has touted for more than a year?

The Hall of Famer has highlighted the South Sudanese-American athlete's ability to handle the ball, shoot 3-pointers, block shots and run the floor, all attributes that Wembanyama prominently possesses. O'Neal claims that work ethic is the only reason why there is a massive disparity between the two talents, going as far to call Bol lazy.

He seemed proud of the former Oregon Ducks player on this night, however. In a game in which the Grizzlies won and Kevin Durant surpassed 30,000 points for his career, Bol occupied a great amount of O'Neal's focus.

With Jusuf Nurkic now on the Charlotte Hornets, Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer might continue to trust him with a bigger role for the remainder of the season. Bol, who has endured lower-body injuries for much of the campaign, was averaging 4.7 points and 1.9 rebounds in only 16 games going into the Grizzlies matchup.

Phoenix (26-27) will try to get back to .500 when it visits the Houston Rockets (33-20) on Wednesday.