After Bradley Beal returned for the Phoenix Suns, his first game back didn't go as expected. In 30 minutes of action, he posted only one point, four rebounds, and five assists.

As the Suns are in the thick of the play-in race, they are inching further and further away from it. Although Kevin Durant has been ruled out for at least one week, Beal was set to make his return.

Following the 123-103 loss to the Boston Celtics, fans were letting Beal have it. For example, one fan posted a Stephen A. Smith reference to his performance.

Bradley Beal pic.twitter.com/PftEBnTHnR — Its RBover (@RyB_311) April 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Another fan sent in a photoshopped image of Beal with wads of cash in his hand. The caption saying “Trading for Bradley Beal gotta be the worst move by a front office in NBA history.

Trading for Bradley Beal gotta be the worst move by a front office in NBA History 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️😭 pic.twitter.com/o4H6dzec0L — Trey5 (@CookedbyTrey5) April 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Either way, the opinions seem harsh, but they make sense considering the state of the season. The Suns are 35-42 and endured their first losing season since 2019-20.

Bringing in a Big 3 of Beal, Durant, and Devin Booker was thought to solve Phoenix's problems. However, they became too top-heavy and were rarely on the court together. When one star would come back from injury, the other would be injured.

That has been the all too familiar story with the Suns this season.

Fans have had enough of Suns' Bradley Beal

While Beal himself hasn't done anything wrong, he's been the culprit of a lackluster Suns team. People say that he is the problem. There might be some truth to that from a play style perspective.

For starters, he and Booker have just about the same game. They both operate out of the pick-and-roll, excel in the mid-range and can get crafty around the basket.

Still, the chemistry has seemed to never truly mesh the way some thought. Not to mention, the former Washington Wizards scorer has had a tumultuous season himself.

The Suns benched Beal to start the New Year, which led to some evident frustrations. The franchise tried to trade him for Jimmy Butler, but Beal's no-trade clause has been the main factor into that not happening.

Still, the team is paying him over $50 million for this season, and the following. That alone has made fans sour about keeping the guard.

At the end of the day, this season hasn't gone the way anyone had anticipated. What comes next, might be the Suns nightmare playoff scenario, which is missing it entirely.

At that point, fans will continue to hurl insults, jabs, and whatever else at the Suns $50 million man.