The Phoenix Suns are making a much-needed change involving Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic. After Beal didn't hold back on the Suns' 4-game losing skid, the team is sending him and Nurkic to the bench. In addition, Ryan Dunn and Mason Plumlee will take their respective spots in the starting lineup. The move was first reported by Chris B. Haynes. He described in his X post that there was some tension in the locker room following up on the move.

Following four consecutive losses, tensions were high. Phoenix shooting guard Devin Booker frequently said that the team isn't in a good spot. Furthermore, the tough Western Conference doesn't make matters any easier. The 15-18 record is the 12th best in the conference. If the playoffs were to start today, they wouldn't be in the play-in game.

However, this move adds more noise to a busy week for the team. Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler requested a trade from his team. As a result, the Suns have been aggressive in pursuing Butler. For that to happen, Beal would have to be dealt with. Still, he has a no-trade clause that has prevented Phoenix from moving him.

The Suns benching Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic could be beneficial

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and that's true if you're the Suns. The Big 3 of Booker, Beal, and Kevin Durant have only played 13 games together this season. Less than half of Phoenix's total games have included all three players. Although they've dealt with their unique injuries, it doesn't fix chemistry issues.

As it pertains to Nurkic, this is a move Suns fans have wanted for a long time. He's having a career-worst season thus far. The Bosnian big man is averaging 8.8 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. Plus, his shooting percentages are the worst of his career. Not to mention, he's been on the receiving end of much criticism, even from his teammates.

For example, Durant went off on Nurkic during the Suns' November win over the Dallas Mavericks. That was a glimpse of what might be happening behind the season. Still, his confidence and dominant mentality are nowhere to be found this season. 33 games in, and head coach Mike Budenholzer is pulling out all the stops.

Going from 12th in the West to a solid playoff position is tough at this point in the season. However, Phoenix has the star power to do it. Plus, some sacrifices from Beal and Nurkic could have this team winning games soon. First things first, the eye test will prove crucial. The Suns will take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday with the new-look roster.

There will be the first instance if this is a move set for the foreseeable future or only a one-game tease.