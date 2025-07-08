When the Phoenix Suns traded Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets, the writing was on the wall when the offseason began. It was also something that general manager Brian Gregory unfortunately knew would happen.

Still, as the general manager, he needed to get the best return. After Durant told Phoenix his list of preferred destinations, they eventually sent him to Houston.

Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, along with more second-round picks, were what came back to the Valley.

During an availability on Monday, Gregory talked to reporters and detailed what he sought after in a potential Durant trade.

“Our biggest thing was to find a way to bring in the valuable pieces that would help us continue to move forward in the right direction…So the team got together at the end and felt pretty good about what transpired,” Gregory said via Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports.

For the Suns, they go younger, but lose the man that is Kevin Durant. His elite scoring is a rarity, especially with his size. Regardless of that, landing Green is promising.

He brings a youthful athleticism, and a scoring prowess that can fit nicely next to Booker. It also fits the culture Phoenix is building with young players surrounding its star.

Brian Gregory sees Suns' upside with Kevin Durant trade

Suns guard Jalen Green defends Rockets' Kevin Durant
© Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below

When trading for a superstar, it's unlikely to receive a superstar of the same caliber. Also, Durant is a generational talent who has proven himself at the highest level.

Meanwhile, Green is on the rise, but looking to prove himself. Following a fickle 2025 NBA Playoff run, he's looking to elevate his game.

Simultaneously, the Suns brought in an enforcer in Dillon Brooks. The latter has a reputation for being a hard-nosed defender, and being severely disliked by opponents.

However, his teammates have raved about him, and his play style.

At the end of the day, the Rockets could reap their rewards immediately with Durant. Still, age is a factor, and the latter might have more years behind him, than in front of him.

For Green, at 23 years old, he's just starting to scratch the surface. Combining that with Booker being in his prime could be a recipe for success.

It might not be immediate, but it's a start. Building the identity rooted around youth, athleticism, and character has been Gregory's prerogative since taking the job.

Time will tell if their haul can created some consistent success in the Valley of the Sun.

More Phoenix Suns News
Khaman Maluach stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the tenth pick by the Houston Rockets in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
Khaman Maluach shares Olympic message from Devin BookerJake Faigus ·
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) slap hands against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Footprint Center.
Bill Simmons hits Suns with absolute bleakest situationJake Faigus ·
Suns' Mat Ishbia with Bradley Beal buyout - Lakers, Heat, Warriors, Clippers, Bucks suitors?
Sources: Suns, Bradley Beal negotiating contract buyout; Clippers, Lakers among suitorsBrett Siegel ·
Suns guard Jalen Green defends Rockets' Kevin Durant
Suns drop perfect 5-word welcome message for Jalen GreenJedd Pagaduan ·
Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Footprint Center.
Suns rumors: Bradley Beal ‘exploring options’ amid possible buyoutRichard Pereira ·
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) slap hands against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Footprint Center.
Suns star Devin Booker shares heartfelt tribute after Kevin Durant tradeMiguel La Torre ·