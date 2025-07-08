When the Phoenix Suns traded Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets, the writing was on the wall when the offseason began. It was also something that general manager Brian Gregory unfortunately knew would happen.

Still, as the general manager, he needed to get the best return. After Durant told Phoenix his list of preferred destinations, they eventually sent him to Houston.

Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, along with more second-round picks, were what came back to the Valley.

During an availability on Monday, Gregory talked to reporters and detailed what he sought after in a potential Durant trade.

Brian Gregory on the Suns trading Kevin Durant and the return: "Our biggest thing was to find a way to bring in the valuable pieces that would help us continue to move forward in the right direction…So the team got together at the end and felt pretty good about what transpired" pic.twitter.com/pautZBhnzK — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) July 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Our biggest thing was to find a way to bring in the valuable pieces that would help us continue to move forward in the right direction…So the team got together at the end and felt pretty good about what transpired,” Gregory said via Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports.

For the Suns, they go younger, but lose the man that is Kevin Durant. His elite scoring is a rarity, especially with his size. Regardless of that, landing Green is promising.

He brings a youthful athleticism, and a scoring prowess that can fit nicely next to Booker. It also fits the culture Phoenix is building with young players surrounding its star.

Brian Gregory sees Suns' upside with Kevin Durant trade

Article Continues Below

When trading for a superstar, it's unlikely to receive a superstar of the same caliber. Also, Durant is a generational talent who has proven himself at the highest level.

Meanwhile, Green is on the rise, but looking to prove himself. Following a fickle 2025 NBA Playoff run, he's looking to elevate his game.

Simultaneously, the Suns brought in an enforcer in Dillon Brooks. The latter has a reputation for being a hard-nosed defender, and being severely disliked by opponents.

However, his teammates have raved about him, and his play style.

At the end of the day, the Rockets could reap their rewards immediately with Durant. Still, age is a factor, and the latter might have more years behind him, than in front of him.

For Green, at 23 years old, he's just starting to scratch the surface. Combining that with Booker being in his prime could be a recipe for success.

It might not be immediate, but it's a start. Building the identity rooted around youth, athleticism, and character has been Gregory's prerogative since taking the job.

Time will tell if their haul can created some consistent success in the Valley of the Sun.