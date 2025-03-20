The ongoing story of the Phoenix Suns rookies continues following a 127-121 win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. While the duo of Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro have lit up the PHX Arena, Devin Booker has seen it up close.

The constant work, dedication, and commitment to the craft is one that Booker is familiar with. The Suns rookies elevated the team morale during the preseason, and are doing so once again.

However, Booker was in their shoes at one point. Since then, he's been a four-time All-Star and a two-time All-NBA guard.

Following Wednesday's game, Dunn had 16 points, and five rebounds, as well as draining two of his four threes. Off the bench, Ighodaro had four points, six rebounds, and three assists.

Even though their roles have changed throughout the season, they've managed to stay ready. Booker explained postgame whether or not he's been impressed with the two rookies.

“If they were normal cats, I'd say that,” Booker said. “But you know, those guys are in tune with everything. They love the game of basketball, and when they weren't in the rotation, they were, rightfully so, pissed off. You know, that's what you want to see. Some young hungry players.”

The casual viewer might wonder why the two haven't been playing the entire season. They're blazing energy has a lingering effect on their teammates. Multiple times Booker has mentioned the impact it has.

However, the Suns feel that effect on the court, but they have an equal impact on the coaching staff. Head coach Mike Budenholzer has been the one responsible for the constant changing rotations.

While he's dealt with injuries, and trades, among other things, many questioned why Dunn and Ighodaro were exiled from the rotation.

Devin Booker sees the Suns rookies contributing to winning

As the Suns are approaching a play-in spot, their defense has been astounding. Not to mention, the offense is slowly clicking with the two. For instance, Dunn talked about improving his shooting since being drafted to Phoenix.

After not being a shooter at all in college, he's made leaps and bounds over where he was. For Ighodaro, he's been a steady source of rebounding, defense, as well as instincts that aren't taught.

For rookies, their IQs are quite impressive, and those of players who have played for two or three seasons. It has also caught Budenholzer's eye to a significant degree.

Before Wednesday's game, he was pleasantly surprised with how Dunn and Ighodaro have dealt with going in and out of the lineup.

“It's very impressive… I think it kind of speaks to how they're built, speaks to their character,” Budenholzer said. “When they're not playing, they're happy for their teammates. When they're not playing, they're into the game.

“They're the ones that are kind of celebrating with their teammates. I think when you do that when you get your opportunities, then you're better prepared to have your own success.”

Can the Suns use Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro moving forward?

Two rookies usually are not the recipe for success but don't tell that to the Suns. Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro have provided a spark that the team had at the beginning of the season.

They had an 8-1 start before things went immediately south. Injuries and a flurry of rotation changes dismantled any continuity that was brewing.

Even though Bradley Beal is still out for the next week with a hamstring strain, the Suns might've found their rhythm. Inserting Dunn into the starting lineup has been a game-changer defensively.

On the flip side, Ighodaro's IQ and defensive instincts have made him a mainstay on the second unit. With the Cleveland Cavaliers coming to town on Friday, continuity could be the name of the game.

Even with facing the best team in the league, Dunn and Ighodaro could be the continued X-factor moving forward for the Suns to claim a play-in spot.