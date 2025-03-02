As the Phoenix Suns are going through a rough patch this season, there have been a number of reports to come out that could shake up the team. First, it was the Suns putting Kevin Durant on the trade block and there being a possibility of them splitting during the offseason, and the most recent report is head coach Mike Budenholzer telling Devin Booker that he's been too vocal for the team.

Budenholzer shared his thoughts about the report recently, and Booker has also shared his peace as well, as many want to know his relationship with his coach.

“People are gonna come up with stuff,” Booker said via Suns reporter Duane Rankin. “The relationship's great. We're on the same page, we're trying to win and that's that.”

When Budenholzer was asked about the report, he seemed to downplay it and show appreciation for Booker being vocal.

“His communication is awesome,” Budenholzer said. “There are conversations that Devin and I have all the time, and I’m good with those conversations. We don’t always agree on everything. I think he actually appreciates it.”

The report of Booker being vocal came as a surprise, as NBA insider Chris Haynes noted that Budenholzer had a complaint for the star guard weeks ago.

“I was told that weeks ago, Mike Budenholzer called his star guard Devin Booker into his office to issue a complaint,” Haynes said. “And that complaint, I'm told, was that Booker was being too vocal on the court and during timeout huddles. He implored his star guard to tone it down, to allow for the coach's voice to be heard.

“This completely shocked Booker, I was told. Now after the [Suns] lost Thursday to the Pelicans, which saw them lose their 10th game in the last 12, Booker spoke publicly about how the lack of communication is hurting the team.”

The Suns are on the outside of the Play-In, and it would be disappointing for them not to leave with anything to show for this season.