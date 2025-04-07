Plenty of players have shown an affinity for Madison Square Garden. Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker is no different.

When the Suns took on the New York Knicks, it was another must-win game for the Valley of the Sun. However, after a 112-98 loss, there were some questions.

After Booker was rumored to be in a Suns trade this offseason, some of those questions heated up. Postgame, he explained via Michael Scott on X (formerly Twitter) about playing in front of the New York faithful.

“I’ve said it from the beginning, this is my favorite place to play outside of Phoenix,” Booker said. “I feel it every time I touch in the city. In the summer driving past, I think about it.

“I want to take advantage and respect the game and history that’s been through here.”

While the comments don’t come as a surprise, the timeliness seems rather fitting for a struggling Suns team. Also, this could simply be something else blown out of proportion.

Still, he has some friends on the Knicks. Mikal Bridges, Cam Payne, and Karl-Anthony Towns are three of the names that round out that list.

Could Suns' Devin Booker go to the Knicks?

Following the Knicks trading for both Bridges and Towns in the offseason, they are ready for a true championship-contending season.

On the flip side, the Suns haven’t found that success with their stars. Despite trading for both Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, the 2024-25 season has been one to forget.

They endured bad juju from everywhere. As a result, Booker was somber about the Suns' first losing season in over five seasons.

However, the latter has shown an unwavering commitment to the city of Phoenix. No matter the trade offer, he has made it clear that he wants to stay. Still, the franchise could pull the plug and try to trade him for draft assets.

At the end of the day though, Booker is only 28 years old. He has shown an ability to be the top option on a championship contending team, as evidenced by the 2021 NBA Finals- Suns squad.

No matter what, Booker has the most points scored in a single game in Suns history at Madison Square Garden. In the offseason, he could switch cultures and jerseys in the Big Apple.

It doesn't make too much sense though for him to leave. He's expressed following his idol, Kobe Bryant, and staying with the team for his entire career.

Regardless of what happens, anything can happen at this point. Kevin Durant is likely ready to leave the team, and they might try to trade Bradley Beal.

Despite all of that, this could simply be Booker expressing his insatiable desire to play under some of the world's brightest lights.