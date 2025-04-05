ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Phoenix Suns and the New York Knicks on Sunday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Knicks prediction and pick.

Sunday’s matchup between the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden features two teams with contrasting trajectories. The Knicks, sitting at 49-28, have been dominant at home, led by Karl-Anthony Towns’ double-double averages and Mikal Bridges’ two-way impact. Ranked ninth in the league in scoring (116.1 points per game) and boasting a top-10 defense, New York has the tools to control the game on both ends of the floor. Their ability to limit rebounds and force tough shots will be key against Phoenix. The Suns (35-42) are looking to snap a five-game road skid and keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Devin Booker, averaging 25.5 points per game, will need to carry the offensive load alongside Bradley Beal. While Phoenix ranks sixth in three-point shooting percentage (38.4%), their defensive struggles (22nd in points allowed) could be exploited by New York’s balanced attack. Expect a competitive game, but the Knicks’ home dominance gives them the edge.

Here are the Suns-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-Knicks Odds

Phoenix Suns: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +290

New York Knicks: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -360

Over: 227 (-110)

Under: 227 (-110)

How To Watch Suns vs. Knicks

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Phoenix Suns have a compelling case to win or cover the spread against the New York Knicks on Sunday, despite their underdog status. Devin Booker will be the focal point for Phoenix, as he has consistently carried the team offensively, averaging 25.5 points and 7.1 assists per game. While Kevin Durant remains sidelined, Booker’s ability to create scoring opportunities and Bradley Beal’s efficient shooting (39.5% from three-point range) can keep the Suns competitive. Phoenix ranks sixth in three-point shooting percentage, which could exploit New York’s occasional lapses in perimeter defense.

The Knicks, though dominant at home, have shown offensive predictability at times, particularly in their reliance on the Jalen Brunson-Karl-Anthony Towns pick-and-roll. If Phoenix can disrupt this dynamic and capitalize on turnovers, an area where they’ve excelled recently, they can limit New York’s offensive rhythm. Additionally, Jusuf Nurkic’s rebounding presence could help Phoenix compete on the boards against Towns. While the Suns face challenges with their 21st-ranked defense, their ability to capitalize on opponent mistakes and shoot efficiently from deep makes them a strong candidate to cover the spread and potentially pull off an upset. Expect a hard-fought game at Madison Square Garden.

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The New York Knicks are well-positioned to win and cover the spread against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. With a 48-27 record, the Knicks have been dominant at home and boast one of the league’s most balanced rosters. Jalen Brunson leads the team with 26.3 points and 7.4 assists per game and will be back in the lineup providing consistent offensive production, while Karl-Anthony Towns anchors the paint with 12.8 rebounds per contest. Complemented by OG Anunoby’s defensive versatility, New York ranks ninth in scoring and top 10 in defensive rating, giving them a significant edge over Phoenix’s struggling lineup.

The Suns, missing Kevin Durant due to injury, face major challenges defensively and on the boards. Phoenix ranks 27th in defensive rating and dead last in opponent offensive rebounding, issues that New York can exploit with Towns dominating inside and Brunson creating opportunities on the perimeter. Additionally, Phoenix has lost four straight games by an average margin of 23.5 points, highlighting their inability to compete against playoff-caliber teams. The Knicks’ ability to control tempo, rebound effectively, and capitalize on Phoenix’s defensive lapses makes them clear favorites to not only win but also cover the spread comfortably in front of their home crowd.

Final Suns-Knicks Prediction & Pick

The New York Knicks are expected to win and cover the spread against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. With Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns leading the way, the Knicks boast a balanced attack and a top-10 defense that can exploit Phoenix’s weaknesses. The Suns, without Kevin Durant, have struggled defensively and on the boards, ranking 27th in defensive rating. While Devin Booker and Bradley Beal provide scoring threats, their lack of depth and recent poor form, losing five straight games, makes it difficult to compete with New York’s home dominance. Expect the Knicks to control the game and secure a decisive victory.

Final Suns-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -8.5 (-110), Over 227 (-110)