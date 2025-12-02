The Phoenix Suns ended the Los Angeles Lakers' winning streak at seven games after running away with the victory, 125-108, at Crypto.com Arena on Monday.

The Suns bounced back from back-to-back losses, shocking the Lakers with a fiery performance in the first half. The Purple and Gold repeatedly tried to rally, but Phoenix had an answer for everything.

Dillon Brooks came up big for the Suns, scoring 33 points on 15-of-26 shooting. He added seven rebounds, 11 assists, and one steal. He also helped limit LeBron James to only 10 points on 3-of-10 shooting.

Brooks, who was traded to Phoenix in the offseason, stressed that their system is mainly predicated on their hard work and underdog mentality.

Article Continues Below

“We're composed and play hard as hell. That's what we do every single night,” said the 29-year-old wingman in the postgame interview.

“Being led by JO (Jordan Ott), our coach, he puts us in the right position to score and he trusts everybody to make plays. We go out there, run the offense, and play hard. We're not the biggest team, we're not the glorified team, but we come out there and play hard every single night.”

While Brooks is mostly known for his brashness and defense, he has been a scoring weapon for the Suns in recent games. In 12 games in November, he averaged 22.1 points on 475% shooting.

His rivalry with James is well-documented, with the Lakers star getting the better of Brooks for the most part. But on Monday, Brooks proved that he will never back down from the challenge.