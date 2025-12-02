Devin Booker accomplished a career scoring milestone in the Phoenix Suns' matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.

Booker is going through the 11th year of his NBA career, all with the Suns. He has led the franchise as their star scorer, keeping them in the realm of playoff contention since the start of the 2020s.

Going into the matchup against Los Angeles, Booker scored 16,991 points throughout his career in the regular season. He needed nine more points to reach the milestone.

Safe to say he achieved that in the entire first quarter. Booker had 11 points, three assists and two rebounds throughout the period, completing the objective in the process.

How Devin Booker, Suns played against Lakers

Devin Booker missed the remainder of the contest due to a groin injury. Despite this, the Suns stepped up as they beat the Lakers in a 125-108 blowout.

The game started out close as both teams were even at 31 apiece after the first quarter. Following Booker's injury, Phoenix boomed with a 35-21 display in the second period. Los Angeles never recovered from this quarter, seeing Phoenix control the momentum for the rest of the night.

Ball movement, turnovers and fast break points made the difference in this matchup. The Suns prevailed in all three categories by creating 35 assists, limiting their turnovers to just 11 and scoring 28 fast break points. It wasn't the same for the Lakers as they dished out 18 assists, turned the ball over 22 times and scored just two points on the fast break.

Five players scored in double-digits for Phoenix in the win, including Booker. Dillon Brooks had a remarkable performance of 33 points, two rebounds, two assists, and a steal. He shot 15-of-26 from the field, including 2-of-7 from beyond the arc, and 1-of-3 from the free-throw line. Collin Gillespie came next with 28 points and five assists, Mark Williams put up 13 points and six rebounds, while Jordan Goodwin provided 13 points and five assists.

Phoenix improved to a 13-9 record on the season, holding the seventh spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Golden State Warriors by 1.5 games and Memphis Grizzlies by 3.5 games while being even with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Suns will look forward to their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Houston Rockets on Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. ET.