So far, Azzi Fudd is living it up in her final year at UConn. Meanwhile, her former teammate Paige Bueckers is coming off winning Rookie of the Year with the Dallas Wings.

No doubt that Fudd is destined to play for the WNBA. However, to hear Candace Parker tell it, she is better off somewhere else than Dallas, per the podcast Post Moves With Candace Parker.

Parker, along with co-host Aliyah Boston, said that Fudd would be a good fit for the Minnesota Lynx. Additionally, they brought up Olivia Miles of Notre Dame as a player who could meet Bueckers where she's at.

“I think for Azzi I would probably love to see her with Minnesota,” Parker said. “Minnesota would be great. I think that the action and your coming into a team that’s already really good. I think the Storm would be another intriguing place to live, but we don’t get to determine. This isn’t about what Azzi wants, it’s about what’s best for Dallas.”

“Honestly if you keep your pick Olivia Miles might be intriguing, just in terms of being able to get Paige.”

“Where she could start the offense and Paige is on the wing,” Boston said. “Like being able to attack differently.”

“And their different dynamics,” Parker said. “Like Paige is a scoring guard that facilitates and is a great passer. But Olivia is just straight up like gonna get you in your offense and push pace, hit you with some nice passes.”

Article Continues Below

Would Azzi Fudd be a good fit for the Lynx as opposed to the Wings?

When looking at the Lynx, Fudd would fit right into their offensive scheme. They like to run a five-out offense, which enables players to move without the ball, set screens, and get shots off quickly.

That is in keeping with Fudd's style. Furthermore, she could be that much-needed outside shooter.

On the Wings, Fudd, while reuniting with Bueckers, would be a good story, but it isn't necessarily what they need right now. The Wings need more post play in their frontcourt.

Plus, Fudd is likely to be the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft, and with that comes added pressure, especially on a rebuilding team like Dallas.