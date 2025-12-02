On Monday night, the Phoenix Suns faced the Los Angeles Lakers in a clash between two division rivals. The Suns have been better than expected this year, entering this contest against the Lakers with a 12-9 record, but they are looking to exploit a scheduling advantage as they'll be lining up against a team that's on the second night of a back-to-back.

However, the Suns have their own injury issues to contend with. Devin Booker, after playing just 10 minutes on the night, will be missing the rest of the game after sustaining a groin injury, according to the Suns as announced during Peacock's live broadcast of the game.

Booker, before exiting, recorded 10 points, two rebounds, and three assists while shooting 4-7 from the field. In his absence, Dillon Brooks is expected to continue taking over first-option scoring duties.

At the half, the Suns are leading the Lakers, 66-52, behind an impressive first half from Brooks. Brooks has 23 points on 11-16 shooting from the field, and he'll continue to be the go-to-guy for his team as they await updates on Booker's status moving forward.

The Suns were already without Grayson Allen on the night, so losing Booker deals another blow to their backcourt. Collin Gillespie and Jordan Goodwin will be tasked to handle ballhandling duties with Booker out.

Booker hasn't yet missed a single game this season for the Suns, and considering how he isn't available to return against the Lakers, there's a chance that he misses his first contest of the season on Friday when they take on the Houston Rockets.

Article Continues Below

Can shorthanded Suns hold on against the Lakers?

The Suns have certainly been taking advantage of having fresher legs against a more fatigued Lakers squad. In the first half, they've ratcheted up the intensity on defense, forcing 12 Lakers turnovers which they've converted for 17 points.

Luka Doncic, in particular, has been bothered by this frenetic Suns defense. While he has 27 points to lead all scorers thus far, his six turnovers have been a killer for the Lakers.

Alas, without Booker, the Suns may find it difficult to hold off a very motivated Lakers team coming out of the halftime interval. But they've excelled in the past despite being shorthanded, so they definitely are capable of doing so.