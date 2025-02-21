From one Phoenix Suns generation to the next, Ex-Suns owner Jerry Colangelo sees what current owner Mat Ishbia is building. Although the 26-30 record looks bleak, the new owner has made his fair share of big moves. For instance, he helped the Suns to make a blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant within his first month of owning the team.

Since then, there has been a barrage of moves. From trading for Bradley Beal to hiring Mike Budenholzer, Ishbia has put his stamp on the franchise. Once again, though, it hasn't equated to success.

On the other hand, Colangelo helped the team to major success when he was the owner. From 1987 to 2004, he ran the team and was an active owner. One of his first moves was helping facilitate a trade for All-Star point guard Kevin Johnson within his first year. Not to mention, the Suns landed Charles Barkley, who won the MVP with the franchise.

They ended up making the 1993 NBA Finals and eventually losing to the Chicago Bulls in six games. Still, Colangelo's imprint on the franchise is talked about over 30 years later. However, the Ex-Suns owner sees the growing pains that Ishbia is going through as the new owner.

“What Mat is going through is a learning process,” Colangelo said on the Bickley & Marotta Show on Arizona Sports. “What else could it be when you think about it? He had some basketball in his background, being on the squad at Michigan State and close to Tom Izzo. And he is a fan… there's no question about it.”

“I think maybe when he first bought the team, he wanted to make a little splash, which was kind of customary when people take over an organization. In retrospect, he maybe would have done the same thing, maybe not. Again, he has to learn, sometimes the hard way.”

Jerry Colangelo sees Mat Ishbia's growing pains with the Suns

Becoming an owner in the NBA isn't figured out overnight, especially in Ishbia's case. Although he was a part of the 2000 Michigan State basketball national championship, that's all of the basketball background he has. He's been the CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage.

Translating the mortgage business to the NBA hasn't been in his favor. Still, as Colangelo mentioned, the current Suns owner cares. That's imperative as an owner. Many of the front office moves, like trades and signings, can be learned over time.

However, there might be some skills to improve upon right now. Most recently, Ishbia was reported as a nightmare to deal with, according to a Miami Heat insider. The move involved the Suns potentially trading for Jimmy Butler throughout this season.

Regardless of the current state of the team, Colangelo sees the promise Ishbia has for the team.

“I believe in him in terms of the long-term future of the franchise because he's committed,” Colangelo said.

Either way, Phoenix has some work to do for the remainder of the season. With 27 games remaining in the season and a loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, it's a legitimate cause for concern. Not to mention, the team is in the second-tax apron, limiting the moves they can make.

Mat Ishbia remains committed to doing whatever is necessary to help the team win, and Jerry Colangelo sees it. Sometimes, though, doing too much is just as dangerous as doing nothing.