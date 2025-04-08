The Phoenix Suns have had a tough season. Suns coach Mike Budenholzer has taken criticism as the losses have piled up. Phoenix player Grayson Allen is commenting about the team's performance, amidst a 35-43 campaign.

"It's hard to say. It's easy to judge based off a win-loss record, but I think there's a lot more that goes into it than that." Grayson Allen on how Mike Budenholzer has done as Suns head coach. 35-43 first season in Phoenix. "I know that where our record is at right now, he's… pic.twitter.com/n2APYQwden — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I know that where our record is at right now, he's obviously not happy with and I don't think anybody in this organization is happy with it. It's hard to look at the big picture right now,” Allen said about his coach, per AZ Central.

Allen does believe that the coach is doing what he can to change things. It has been a hard stretch for the club. The Suns have lost six in a row.

“It's hard to say. It's easy to judge based off a win-loss record, but I think there's a lot more that goes into it than that,” Allen added.

Phoenix has had a dismal time playing on the road. The Suns are 12-28 away from the desert. The club is also 4-6 in their last 10 games, as the season comes near an end.

“The last game, we did a ton of things well, we just didn't make open shots,” Allen said. Phoenix dropped their last contest to the New York Knicks, 112-98.

Mike Budenholzer has struggled with the Suns

There were high expectations for Budenholzer at the beginning of the season. The Suns head coach came to the desert after lots of success at his previous stop in Milwaukee. He won a NBA championship with the Bucks in 2021.

In Milwaukee, the coach worked with Allen for two seasons. It seemed to be a good marriage, as Allen averaged double figures in scoring both of those years in 2022 and 2023.

Before Milwaukee, the coach had some success in Atlanta with the Hawks. Budenholzer led the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2015.

Due to all that background, the Suns thought they were getting a slam dunk hire in the coach. Phoenix has threatened in the Western Conference for several years with Kevin Durant, but the club always seems to come up short in the playoffs.

This season, the team won't even make the playoffs. Phoenix is guaranteed a losing record as the season winds down. It is rumored that Kevin Durant may not return to the Suns. It seems that Budenholzer may not either, if some Suns fans have their way.

The Suns next play the Golden State Warriors Tuesday. Golden State enters the contest with a 46-32 record.