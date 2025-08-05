When the Los Angeles Rams signed Jimmy Garoppolo to a new contract during the offseason, it turned more than a few heads.

At least at the time, the Rams were still being linked to Aaron Rodgers as a free agent and were widely expected to trade away Matthew Stafford if the two sides couldn't agree to a deal. Would the Rams have really rolled with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback as their guy if Stafford left and Rodgers didn't work out? Well, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the answer is yes, as even if Jimmy G was the team's Plan C, they still considered him a true starting-caliber quarterback.

Article Continues Below

Despite coming so close to the promised land last January, with Matthew Stafford and company finding themselves a drive away from beating the Philadelphia Eagles and being in the driver's seat to the Super Bowl, the Rams were one of the biggest question marks in the NFL heading into the offseason. While they largely just kicked the can down the road instead of making a radical change, opting against even drafting another quarterback with their six picks, in the end, the Rams identified a player they liked and signed him, regardless of how everything else would shake out.