Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is the latest NBA superstar to offer support to Victor Wembanyama following his season-ending injury. After the San Antonio Spurs center was diagnosed with a serious blood clot in his shoulder, Durant gave the young star a word of wisdom as a seasoned veteran.

After the Suns' Feb. 20 win over the Spurs, Durant advised Wembanyama not to dwell on the issue, saying the injury would affect the 21-year-old mentally more than physically. The game, which was both team's first since the All-Star break, marked Wembanyama's first absence after the team announced earlier in the day that he would miss the remainder of the season.

“Be patient; that's the most you can do,” Durant said via ClutchPoints' Hector Ledesma. “You can't get back on the court. Being upset about it is not going to do much for you. Go find some more Legos to put together, read a couple more books, and when it's time to get back on the court and working out, lock in. He'll be fine.”

Durant, 36, is just five years removed from making his own return from a significant injury. The future Hall of Famer missed the entire 2019-2020 season after tearing his Achilles tendon in the 2019 NBA Finals. He did not skip a beat once returning to the court, averaging 26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game the following year with the Brooklyn Nets.

Just days before the Spurs announced the blood clot, Wembanyama participated in his first All-Star Game. The nod was the result of a respectable second-year leap, averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.8 blocks per game through the first 46 games of 2024-2025. Before going down, he was the run-away favorite to win the 2025 Defensive Player of the Year award but is now ineligible to win.

Kevin Durant, Suns fall to Spurs despite Victor Wembanyama injury

Despite Wembanyama's injury, the Spurs still managed to upset the Suns out of the All-Star break. San Antonio pulled away for a 120-109 victory, led by De'Aaron Fox's 26 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

In lieu of Wembanyama, the Spurs gave newly acquired veteran Bismack Biyombo his first start of the year. Biyombo recorded eight points and two rebounds in 16 minutes. Forwards Jeremy Sochan and Keldon Johnson received additional minutes off the bench.

The win moved the Spurs to 24-29, still three games behind the Golden State Warriors for the final play-in spot. The Suns subsequently fell to 26-29. Phoenix remains one game ahead of San Antonio for the time being.