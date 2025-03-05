The Phoenix Suns came out with a gritty 119-117 win against the Los Angeles Clippers after a big fourth quarter, and it took everything they had. It even took some disagreements from player and coach, as Kevin Durant and Mike Budenholzer had an exchange early in the game.

Of course, people would start running with narratives after seeing that, but Durant calmed all of the noise following the game

“If we both didn’t care, we’d never have stuff like that,” Durant said. “The wins are going to sweep all that stupid stuff under the rug, because people couldn't wait run with that and say ‘This is the reason why the team isn't playing well, because of that specific thing.' That shows that me and Bud really care about righting the ship and tryin to win basketball games.

“He understands where I'm coming from, and I understand exactly where he's coming from. It's just people outside who don't understand the dynamic of the relationship. In order for them to get some attention they're going to roll with stuff like that.”

It's not certain if that could have been the driving force behind them coming back and getting the win, but with all that happened throughout the game, it wouldn't be a surprise.

Mike Budenholzer explains Kevin Durant exchange during Suns' game

After the game, Mike Budenholzer shared his side of the story of what happened between him and Kevin Durant during the game.

“We're like old friends or whatever where we're always probably grabbing and talking to each other,” Budenholzer said via ESPN's Tim McMahon. “I thought actually his energy and his voice tonight was great. I think there was some kind of offensive play. He wanted something, I wanted something [else] and it's the beauty of basketball. But really from that moment, his voice and him talking — feedback, ideas, suggestions — was really I think a big part of the night.”

Budenholzer has been in the spotlight over the past two weeks after rumors surfaced of him telling Devin Booker to use less communication when talking to the team. The game after the rumor broke out, Booker said one of the problems about the Suns is that they don't talk enough.

The Suns have had a rough season, especially with the talent that they have on the team, and it's hard to pinpoint what the exact problem is. It could be chemistry, defense, or anything else, but right now, they're trying to figure out how they can sneak into the Play-In.