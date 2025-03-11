Despite the Phoenix Suns falling to the Memphis Grizzlies 120-118, Kevin Durant thought that he had a clean look. After making his sixth 3-pointer of the game with under a minute remaining, the Suns wanted him to ice the game.

After Durant and Desmond Bane went face to face in a heated moment, the 15-time All-Star turned on the switch. He went into takeover mode, including the final shot.

However, when he raised for the potential game-winning 3-pointer, it hit the back of the iron. The Grizzlies came away with the rebound and the victory.

Following the game, Durant explained to AZCentral's Duane Rankin regarding the shot. “Thought it was a great look,” Durant said. “Looked good leaving my hands. I've got to make that shot.”

Although he hit six 3-pointers on the night, that seventh would've given his team the win. After defeating the short-handed Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, this was a golden opportunity to come in and make some noise.

However, there were some officiating concerns on behalf of the Grizzlies. There were plenty of skirmishes and trash talk from both sides.

As a result, the officials blew the whistle for nearly the entire second half. As a result, there were some technical fouls called that weren't too appreciated. Even Devin Booker called out the refs for his controversial tech vs Grizzlies.

Kevin Durant's missed game-winner was huge for Suns

The missed shot was one that Durant takes all the time. Interestingly enough, he took that exact shot throughout the game. From the left to right wing, and then to a straight-on 3-pointer, he got to his spot.

However, Durant couldn't connect on the shot. After hitting the game-tying shot against the Denver Nuggets, he didn't have that same luck this go-around.

Still, that missed opportunity was one that Durant would love to have back, and the team, nonetheless. The Suns are fighting with the Mavericks for the final play-in spot.

Although Phoenix has the toughest remaining schedule in the league, Dallas is extremely depleted. Injuries to Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving have zapped any momentum.

Despite that though, the Suns are roughly three games behind the Mavericks for that spot. Plus, they own the tiebreaker, if both teams finish with the same record.

That's still not good enough for Durant though. Throughout the season, he, and his teammates, have expected better from the team. They will travel to Houston on Wednesday and try to salvage the loss on Monday to the Grizzlies.