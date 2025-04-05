Kevin Durant may not like what Spencer Dinwiddie had to say about the Phoenix Suns' struggles this season.

Dinwiddie appeared on a livestream video on Friday, garnering attention for his one-word description of Durant's Suns squad.

“A**,” Dinwiddie stated.

"A**" Spencer Dinwiddie when asked to describe the Suns in one word

What lies ahead for Kevin Durant, Suns

Kevin Durant and Spencer Dinwiddie used to be teammates during their time with the Brooklyn Nets. They only played three games together, as Durant recovered from a torn Achilles throughout the 2019-20 season and Dinwiddie suffered a season-ending injury the following year.

Regardless, Dinwiddie's comments about the Suns will likely annoy Durant, given his mentality as an elite competitor. To have a label that refers to them being bad or mediocre would rub the Suns star the wrong way, and rightfully so.

In the meantime, Durant is recovering from an ankle sprain he suffered on March 30. Before the injury, he was averaging 26.6 points, six rebounds and 4.2 assists per game after 62 appearances. He has shooting splits of 52.7% from the field, including 43% from beyond the arc.

The team looks for him to return within the next week as they need him to compete for a play-in spot throughout the remaining regular-season games. Anymore losses will damage their hopes of postseason action.

The Suns have been unlucky throughout the 2024-25 campaign. Despite boasting an offense with Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, their defense has been a major weakness as opponents continue to exploit them there. They are 22nd in scoring defense (116.6) and 28th in defensive rating (119) so far this season.

Phoenix has a 35-41 record so far, holding the 11th spot in the Western Conference standings. They are one game behind the Sacramento Kings and 2.5 games behind the Dallas Mavericks.

Following Friday's game against the Boston Celtics, the Suns will prepare for their next road matchup. They face the New York Knicks on April 6 at 7 p.m. ET.