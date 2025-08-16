The stakes are high as the San Diego Padres take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in a pivotal divisional clash. Earlier this week, the Padres overtook the Dodgers for first place in the NL West. LA hasn’t been out of first place this late in a season since 2021. And, more astoundingly, it’s the latest in a season San Diego has led the division since 2010.

Needless to say, there’s a lot on the line in the series opener between the NL West rivals. Players are digging deep and leaving it all out on the field. And Padres catcher Freddy Fermin embodied that mentality while pursuing a foul pop-up in the second inning.

San Diego Padres catcher Freddy Fermin took a SHOT into the wall at Dodger Stadium trying to catch this foul ball 😬 pic.twitter.com/K2oGuZ7Zua — js9innings (@js9inningsmedia) August 16, 2025

With two out in the bottom of the second, Dodgers center fielder Andy Pages got under a Randy Vasquez sweeper and popped up into foul territory. Knowing that every out matters in a close matchup against a talented team, Fermin took off after the foul. Never taking his eyes off the ball, Fermin tracked the pop-up toward the Padres dugout. He just got his glove on the ball when he was suddenly leveled by a wall surrounding the camera operator.

Freddy Fermin goes all out as Padres clash with Dodgers

While the barrier is padded, that is still going to leave a mark. Fermin didn’t appear to see the obstruction coming and it resulted in a brutal collision. The sudden impact jarred the ball from Fermin’s mitt as his helmet went flying in the opposite direction.

The catcher stayed down a moment with the wind knocked out of him. But understanding the stakes of the game, he collected himself and got back behind the plate.

The Padres landed Fermin in a trade with the Kansas City Royals at the deadline. He was one of several players San Diego added to upgrade its roster in preparation for a second-half playoff push.

So far the Padres' trade deadline strategy has paid off. San Diego is 9-3 since July 31 and moved into sole possession of first place in the NL West. Fellow newcomer Ramon Laureano continued his hot start as a Padre, homering in Friday’s matchup. It was the veteran outfielder’s third home run in 13 games with San Diego.