The preseason is a time for a lot of fans to get a look at some of their young players, specifically the rookies that team drafted in the spring. This fall, the Atlanta Falcons fans were hoping to get just that with defensive chess piece Jalon Walker.

The Falcons drafted Walker with the No. 15 overall pick in the draft, which was far below where he was projected to be picked. Still, Atlanta rightfully came away from the draft feeling like it got one of the steals of the night by keeping the former Georgia star close to home.

Walker made his NFL preseason debut in Atlanta's opening game against the Detroit Lions during the first week of the season, but he was surprisingly not dressed for the second preseason game on Friday night against the Tennessee Titans.

After the game, head coach Raheem Morris revealed that Walker is dealing with a groin injury that he suffered at a joint practice with the Titans during the week and that is why he did not play, according to Josh Kendall of The Athletic.

“Jalon Walker ‘tweaked' his groin muscle on the final play of Wednesday's joint practice and was held out tonight but will be back at practice next week, Raheem Morris said,” Kendall reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Walker made just one tackle in limited action during his preseason debut against Detroit.

It is unfortunate that Walker was not able to go for a couple of series on Friday night, but there is no reason to panic for Falcons fans. It sounds like this injury is minor and, whole groin injuries can linger, Walker should be back on the field soon barring any setbacks.

The Falcons desperately needed some juice on defense after a very poor season in 2024, and Walker should prove just that. He can make plays in multiple ways and his versatility should give Morris plenty of options on defense this season. Walker can rush the passer as well as play off-ball linebacker , and his skillset should be on full display for the Falcons this season.