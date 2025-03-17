Superstars having banter with one another will always be entertaining for sports fans. Case in point, Kevin Durant with Luka Doncic during the Phoenix Suns' contest against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Doncic drew a foul call on one play during the game. Durant reacted to the call by going to the Lakers star and telling him the chances of him getting the same result in the postseason will be highly unlikely.

“You're not getting that [call] in the playoffs, you know that,” Durant said to Doncic.

Kevin Durant to Luka Doncic : “You're not getting that [call] in the playoffs, you know that.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/YHxMJtHxfj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Kevin Durant, Suns played against Lakers

Considering the physicality ramps up in the postseason, Kevin Durant may be right in his assumption that Luka Doncic won't get the same foul call if he were to attempt it when the time arrives.

However, that didn't mean Durant had the edge over Doncic in Sunday's game as the Lakers won 107-96. Los Angeles jumped out to a 31-15 lead after the first quarter, a punch that Phoenix never recovered from as their attempts to make a rally were unsuccessful.

Five players scored in double-digits for the Suns. Durant led the way with 21 points and nine rebounds. He shot 6-of-17 from the field, including 2-of-7 from beyond the arc. Devin Booker came next with 19 points, 11 assists and six rebounds, Ryan Dunn scored 13 points, and Nick Richards put up 11 points and six rebounds. Meanwhile, Royce O'Neale provided 10 points and five rebounds off the bench.

Phoenix fell to 31-37 on the season but remain at 11th place in the Western Conference standings. They are 1.5 games behind the Dallas Mavericks and three games behind the Sacramento Kings.

Following Sunday's loss to the Lakers, the Suns will look to bounce back in their next matchup. They host the Toronto Raptors on March 17 at 10 p.m. ET.