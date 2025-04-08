The Phoenix Suns had a negative injury update on star Kevin Durant ahead of Tuesday's matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

Durant has been out for one week since suffering an ankle sprain against the Houston Rockets on March 30. The Suns lost that game and the next three, putting their postseason hopes at risk.

Unfortunately for Phoenix, they won't have Durant for another game, per team reporter Gerald Bourguet.

“Kevin Durant (left ankle sprain) remains out for tomorrow's game against the Warriors. Nick Richards (right elbow soreness) is probable,” Bourguet tweeted.

What's next for Suns after Kevin Durant news

Having Kevin Durant be unavailable again deals a big blow to the Suns, hoping for another source of high-level scoring outside of Devin Booker.

One more loss with four games left in the regular season will surely eliminate Phoenix from postseason contention, especially for a place in the Play-In Tournament. Needing all the production they can get from Booker, Bradley Beal and the supporting cast will be crucial in their matchup against Golden State.

Durant leads the team in scoring with 26.6 points to go with six rebounds and 4.2 assists per game after 62 contests. He is shooting 52.7% from the field, including 43% from beyond the arc.

However, his injury left a big hole in the Suns for both offense and defense. Since his absence, they are scoring 108.3 points on offense but conceding 129 points, losing games by 20.7 points per game. They average 116.6 points and give up 119.2 points throughout the season.

Phoenix has a 35-43 record on the season, holding the 11th spot in the Western Conference standings. They are 2.5 games behind the Dallas Mavericks and three games behind the Sacramento Kings.

Following Tuesday's matchup against the Warriors, the Suns will prepare for their next contest. They host the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 9 at 10 p.m. ET.