The NBA is a brutal league, just ask Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant. He has been through the wringer through this season alone. Most notably, Durant was involved in a Suns trade rumor without his knowledge.

While he's remained adamant on staying with Phoenix, that's only a microcosm of what has happened. Only 24 hours earlier, Devin Booker dropped an eerie comment about his relationship with head coach Mike Budenholzer.

A rumor on Friday morning reported that the head coach told Booker to “tone it down vocally.” While the team didn't play with any resentment during the 125-108 win to the New Orleans Pelicans, the season is still a struggle.

For instance, the Suns are two games behind the Sacramento Kings for the final play-in spot. Again, it's only a glimpse of the tumultuous road that's ahead of them. After Friday's game, Durant explained that the constant chatter will not stop.

“It's so much noise that's going to be around us,” Durant said via AZCentral's Duane Rankin. “It's so much tension around whether we're going to win or lose the next game. So many people wishing that we don't win games.

“It's just a lot of BS around us, but I think if we understand that's just the nature of the beast and we go out there and play with more pride and more energy, more enthusiasm, I think that things can turn around, but you got to feel that.”

Before Friday's win, the Suns were 1-4 following the All-Star break. Thursday's loss to the Pelicans was a brutal one that left many of the same questions. As Durant mentioned, the noise was a bit too much and trickled over into the locker room.

Kevin Durant knows what's at stake for the Suns

In all of Durant's seasons that he's been in the league, this might be the most tumultuous. Even last season's Suns team had a 49-33 record and snuck into the No. 6 seed.

This season's team has been worse. Despite the team fitting more into Budenholzer's system, the proof isn't in the pudding.

For instance, the Suns benched Bradley Beal. Part of it was to spark a change in the struggles. Part of it was to try and land a deal for Jimmy Butler. Either way, it didn't end well for the media frenzy that circled the franchise. Most recently, he has been the target of a barrage of trade rumors.

NBA insiders have predicted that this is Durant's last season with the Suns. However, the Phoenix All-Star mentioned that he never said anything about leaving Phoenix.

Still, there is a chance for the franchise to make the play-in tournament. It goes all the way from the No. 7 to the No. 10 seed. They still trail the Kings but could have an easier time if they get back on track.

Despite that, the Suns have the toughest remaining schedule in the league. It's a point of emphasis and one that is part of the ‘nature of the beast' that Durant mentioned.

No matter what, the Suns have some work to do against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. Splitting a two-game series against the injury-riddled Pelicans wasn't a good look. They'll have the chance to right the wrongs and build on Friday's win. If not, the nature of the beast can be a bit too overwhelming, as it has been in recent weeks.