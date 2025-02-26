ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that the Phoenix Suns will trade Kevin Durant this summer. During Wednesday’s broadcast of NBA Today, Windhorst made a bold claim about the star forward’s future in Phoenix.

“They’re gonna trade [KD] him, and he knows that,” Windhorst said.

He elaborated further, emphasizing Durant’s professionalism despite ongoing speculation.

“There’s been a couple of opportunities where he could’ve criticized them or [been upset about] trying to trade him – he’s not done that. He’s been very professional about this, and I expect that to continue throughout the rest of the regular season. He’s going to try to win every game he’s out there, and then in the offseason, he sorta gave himself an ad there… ‘Whatever team gets me, you know I’m gonna make a difference, I’m still in my prime.’ I think he’s handled this very appropriately,” Windhorst said.

Windhorst also noted that the Golden State Warriors had interest in Durant before the trade deadline, though he ultimately declined a return.

“I know the Warriors wanted him, it didn't work out, he said he didn’t want to be there – Warriors are doing great too. They’re doing just fine. KD set himself up for his last act – I think everybody’s intentions are crystal clear here.”

Suns' struggles fuel speculation about Kevin Durant’s future amid trade rumors

The Suns have struggled this season and currently sit outside the Western Conference play-in picture. After a 151-148 overtime loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night, Phoenix dropped to 27-31, ranking 11th in the standings. The team is now 2.5 games behind the Sacramento Kings (29-28) for the final play-in spot.

Despite the team’s struggles, Durant has maintained elite production in his 17th NBA season. The 36-year-old forward is averaging 26.9 points, six rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 53% from the field and 40.2% from three. Durant remains under contract in the third year of a four-year, $194.2 million deal he signed with the Brooklyn Nets and will earn $54.7 million next season.

Durant’s name surfaced in trade rumors leading up to this season’s trade deadline, with the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors reportedly among the teams interested. After the deadline passed, reports suggested that the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets could emerge as serious suitors for Durant this offseason.

With Phoenix underachieving and roster questions looming, speculation around Durant’s future will intensify in the coming months.