The Phoenix Suns are entering a new phase this season, and there are a lot of good things to be excited about. One of the things they did to reset the team this offseason was trade Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets for Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks. After a few seasons with the team, Durant and the Suns didn't see much success together, which led to them moving on.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia spoke to NBA Today about why they moved Durant in the offseason.

“[Kevin Durant] just wasn't a fit for what we're doing going forward,” Ishbia said.

With the deal, the Suns were able to get a young talent in Green, who has shown to be a solid scorer in the league, and Brooks, who has been a reliable 3-and-D player throughout his career. In the draft, they landed Khaman Maluach in the lottery, and to cap off the offseason, they hired Jordan Ott as the new head coach.

There's no doubt that the Suns were looking to have a fresh start this season, and they made the necessary moves to do so.

Kevin Durant speaks about Suns putting him on the trade market

Durant also has his own story about his final months with the Suns, as they put him on the trade block during the deadline.

“I would say around February, the Suns had pretty much let the league know that I was on the market,” Durant said via CNBC. “Initially, I was a little upset because I felt like we built a solid relationship, me and the Phoenix Suns. And to hear that from a different party was kind of upsetting. But that's just the name of the game. So, I got over that quickly and was trying to figure out what the next steps were.”

The Golden State Warriors were one team interested in Durant at the deadline, but he made sure to block that trade. Fast forward to now, and Durant is with a young, championship-caliber team in the Rockets.

The Suns may not be on that level right now, but they have the pieces to grow into that in the coming years. Devin Booker will continue to do what he can to lead the team, but he's going to need some help if they have goals of making the playoffs this season. If Green can take the next step in his career, he and Booker can be a strong one-two punch for the Suns.