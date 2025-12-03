There could be more changes coming from the side of the Los Angeles Clippers following the team's sudden divorce with future Basketball Hall of Famer Chris Paul, who is widely regarded as the best player to ever don the franchise's colors.

With many asking what's next for the Clippers, much attention turns to the likes of Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, particularly about their future with the team.

However, big man Ivica Zubac is said to be generating more trade interest than Leonard and Harden despite the latter two's glitzier names.

“Zubac has received the most interest out of any player on the Clippers entering December, as multiple Eastern and Western Conference teams in playoff position have called Frank and Los Angeles to get info on their starting center,” wrote credentialed NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

Objectively, it's not hard to see why. For one, Zuback is younger. The 29-year-old big man is also seemingly just hitting his prime. In the 2024-25 NBA season, he posted career-bests in win shares (11.7) and value over replacement player (3.4) while also posting career-high averages of 16.8 points and 12.6 rebounds per game.

Additionally, Siegel mentioned the Boston Celtics as an interesting team to watch out for in case trade chatter about Zubac intensifies.

“It would be very interesting to see if the Boston Celtics would get involved and look to acquire Zubac as their franchise center moving forward. Boston clearly has a hole in their frontcourt to fill, and this team has proven that they can still compete in the Eastern Conference, especially once Jayson Tatum returns from his Achilles injury,” Siegel shared.