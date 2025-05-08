Even though the success hasn't been there, Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Mat Ishbia has left a lasting impact. After the Mercury hosted the 2024 All-Star Game and the Suns in 2027, there's another fun move he's making for the WNBA franchise.

Ishbia made a value menu for Suns fans that included $2 on popcorn, soft drinks, water, and hot dogs. Well, the same is happening for the Mercury this season.

The owner himself put out a tweet stating his thoughts.

“Investing in women’s sports isn’t just about the facilities and players – it’s also about the fans,” the tweet reads. “We had so much positivity around the $2 value menu at Suns games, and we’re going to keep making concessions affordable for families at all @PhoenixMercury home games this season.”

Ishbia cares about women's basketball, and it shows. He's been an integral part of the Mercury's roster moves and has put his thumb on the scale for that franchise.

While he's not as hands-on as the Suns, the Mercury have a championship legacy. Ishbia is hoping to build on that and has given his front office the power to do whatever they need to do.

Mat Ishbia sees the Mercury and the Suns as the same

The joint owner has made it clear that he wants both franchises to be the same. However, he wants them to be different. He wants them to run differently, but wants them to be the same in terms of care, effort, and enthusiasm.

Even Mercury legend Diana Taurasi had great things to say about Ishbia since he took the team over as majority owner. Simultaneously, Suns players have also raved about his care factor, such as Devin Booker.

During Ishbia's end-of-season press conference, he talked about building a culture for the fans. He introduced Suns Live, an internal way to watch games without a TV provider.

He did the same with the Mercury before the preseason began.

The effort is there to have both teams be on the same page. Still, they are viewed as different based on success and league. Either way, Ishbia will likely remain high on both franchises.

With the Mercury acquiring Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally in the offseason, they are prepared to go all-in, much like the Suns were. The Big 3 of Kahleah Copper, Thomas, and Sabally will be fun to watch.

However, 2025 could be the year when one of the Phoenix teams secures a potential championship.