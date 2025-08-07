With the Los Angeles Angels coming off the trade deadline last week, fans are taking a look at the roster and seeing who has been a standout, with a prime option being center fielder Bryce Teodosio. While the Angels' outfield had always included Mike Trout, the current team looks different with Teodosio turning heads, such as manager Ray Montgomery.

Speaking about Teodosio, who commands the center fielder, Montgomery would go out of his way to say that he is someone who is “born” to play the position, according to The Orange County Register.

“There are people who play center field,” Montgomery said, “and there are people who are born to be center fielders.”

Teodosio has already made some spectacular plays at center field, like in Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays, robbing Yandy Diaz of a hit. Montgomery would even say that Teodosio making these eye-opening plays gives the others in the outfield a “piece of mind.”

What a play from Bryce Teodosio in center field, making a diving catch to take away a hit from Yandy Díaz: pic.twitter.com/UKZwCoXhnT — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) August 6, 2025

“It lends comfort to the guys on the corner,” Montgomery said. “It gives them peace of mind. For Teo, it’s just another day.”

Angels' Bryce Teodosio on what's been “tinkered”

As the Angels added pitching at the trade deadline, the team also consists of young up-and-coming stars like Teodosio, who has been a standout despite only being in five games this season. Still, he and the team have been working on honing his skills as the 26-year-old spoke of how some aspects have been “tinkered.”

“We’ve tinkered with all kinds of different things,” Teodosio said. “We’re still working. We don’t have it figured out. Never have this game figured out. We’ve changed my setup a couple times to get me to where I was last year. It’s helped me tremendously to make more contact. When I’m on base, I’m a threat. Just for me to get on base is the biggest thing.”

“The best way you can get better at outfield is by just going all out in BP, trying to see what balls you can get to and what balls you can’t,” Teodosio continued. “That’s just given me the ability to do what I do.”

At any rate, Los Angeles is currently 55-60, which puts them fourth in the AL West as they start a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.