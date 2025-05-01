The Phoenix Suns have made a few changes since the end of the season, and they're making another change as they're naming a new head of basketball operations, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“The Phoenix Suns are naming a new head of basketball operations, promoting vice president Brian Gregory as the franchise’s new general manager, sources tell ESPN. James Jones, the Suns GM since 2019, will transition to a role as senior advisor for the franchise,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Suns will have a busy offseason, and this is one of the few moves that they wanted to make happen soon. Gregory already has familiarity with making moves in the Suns' organization and has deep ties with Mat Ishbia, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer.

“Brian Gregory had multiple stints at Mat Ishbia's alma mater Michigan State as an assistant coach. He has already been leading the Suns' college scouting and draft process, sources say, including early Phoenix draft workouts,” Fischer wrote on X.

Jones has been the general manager of the Suns since 2019, as he won executive of the year for the 2020-21 season and helped the team reach the playoffs for four straight seasons. Jones played for the Suns for two seasons as a player and joined the organization in 2017.

The Suns missed the playoffs this season after finishing with a 36-46 record despite having Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal on the team. Last season, they lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which was another disappointing end to their year.

Questions will definitely come up this offseason, as there's a chance that Durant won't be on the team next season, as he and the team will look for a trade partner. They will also need to find a new head coach, as they fired Mike Budenholzer after the season.