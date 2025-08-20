With the full Memphis Grizzlies' NBA schedule now unveiled, the team faces one of the toughest campaigns in the league. Extensive road trips, brutal back-to-backs, and early-season tests will challenge their depth and stamina from the opening tip. At the same time, Ja Morant returns as the centerpiece of the Grizzlies, ready to shoulder the load in one of the NBA’s hardest slates.

New head coach Tuomas Iisalo is working to instill a modern twist on the franchise’s iconic “Grit and Grind” identity. He blends defensive grit with fast-paced offense, unselfish ball movement, and a relentless competitive mindset. His arrival marks a cultural reset after a turbulent 2024–25 season. He has also made it clear that accountability and team-oriented play will be non-negotiable.

Predicted Record and Roster Outlook

Predictions place the Grizzlies at 43–39, a clear improvement from last year’s struggles, but the record also reflects the challenges posed by the Western Conference and one of the toughest NBA schedules. The success of this projection hinges heavily on Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. staying healthy and thriving in Iisalo’s new system for the Grizzlies.

The offseason saw significant changes. Desmond Bane’s departure created a scoring void, but the addition of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope brings valuable perimeter defense and reliable shooting. Depth pieces like Ty Jerome and the re-signed Santi Aldama add flexibility to the Grizzlies’ rotation, giving Iisalo more options to adjust based on matchups and player health.

Coaching Culture Shift

The change from Taylor Jenkins to Tuomas Iisalo represents more than a simple coaching swap, it’s a philosophical overhaul. Iisalo, Grizzlies’ first Finnish-born head coach, brings a European influence marked by disciplined team defense, ball sharing, and constant motion. His approach draws inspiration from the franchise’s gritty past while modernizing it to compete in today’s faster-paced NBA.

Even in Summer League, Iisalo set a clear tone. He pushed young players like GG Jackson to embrace a team-first mentality and shed any tendencies toward individualism. This cultural shift is designed to maximize the strengths of Morant and Jackson. At the same time, it demands full buy-in from every role player on the roster.

Projected Seeding and Playoff Outlook

Given the West’s strength, Memphis projects as the 7th seed, setting them up for a first-round matchup against one of the league’s elite teams. The most realistic outcome is a competitive but brief playoff stay, most likely ending in six games. For a team that reached the postseason through the Play-In Tournament last season, securing a direct seed would represent meaningful growth.

Article Continues Below

It would provide younger contributors with valuable experience. At the same time, it would give the Grizzlies' front office a chance to evaluate how close the team is to becoming a true contender under Iisalo’s leadership.

Player Storylines and Season Buzz

Ja Morant is positioned for a comeback season that could land him back on the All-NBA Third Team. He only needs to produce at his usual elite level and keep the Grizzlies in the playoff hunt. Jaren Jackson Jr. also remains a Defensive All-NBA candidate. He continues to anchor the paint and set the tone on defense.

Meanwhile, GG Jackson’s commitment to Iisalo’s culture and his offseason growth could make him one of the team’s surprise contributors. Off the court, Morant’s viral dunk has fueled fan excitement. It has also sparked calls for him to participate in the 2026 Dunk Contest, adding an entertaining subplot to the season.

Risks and Final Outlook

The biggest risks for the Grizzlies remain injuries to either Ja Morant or Jaren Jackson Jr. Any extended absence could quickly derail the team’s momentum. Replacing Desmond Bane’s scoring production will require a collective effort. If the offense sputters, the spotlight will turn toward Iisalo and his ability to adapt in his first full NBA season. The front office could also face pressure to make a midseason trade to shore up scoring or depth. Names like Alec Burks have already surfaced as potential targets.

Still, if health and chemistry hold, the Grizzlies can navigate the brutal NBA schedule and return to relevance. A 43–39 record, a 7th seed, and a competitive playoff appearance would mark real progress. It would also lay the foundation for bigger steps in the years ahead.