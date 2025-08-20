The Washington Commanders and Terry McLaurin have still not been able to come to an agreement, and the wide receiver is still holding out until something gets done. It's obvious that he wants an extension, but he's also looking to be in a specific price range alongside his counterparts.

The one player he seems to be looking at is DK Metcalf, who signed a four-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers after being traded there. In that case, he's looking at making over $30 million a year, according to The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala.

“If McLaurin is seeking more than Metcalf’s $33 million a year in average annual value, that would put him in the top four among receivers,” Jhabvala wrote. “If he seeks more than the $60 million Metcalf is guaranteed, that would land him in the top 10 receivers among guaranteed money. If McLaurin is using Metcalf’s deal as a benchmark based on percentage of the team’s cap, the Commanders’ wideout would be asking for more than 11.8 percent of Washington’s cap in average annual value, which would be at least the fifth-highest percentage among receivers, according to Spotrac.”

McLaurin arguably had one of the best seasons of his career in 2024, finishing with 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was a big reason why the Commanders were so successful, and he was no doubt the WR1.

If the Commanders want to continue this upward trend with this young group they have, signing McLaurin should be the top thing on the list of things they need to do. He gives Jayden Daniels a true outside that can take the top off a defense, and nobody else on the team can truly do it better than him.

With just a few weeks left until the regular season, it may be best for the Commanders to make something happen sooner rather than later.