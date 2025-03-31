Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns suffered a brutal loss in Sunday's game against the Houston Rockets.

The Suns fell in a 39-point blowout, being unable to keep up with the Rockets on both sides of the ball. It also didn't help that Houston shot lights out from the field, converting 57.1% of their total attempts which includes a 58.1% success rate from beyond the arc.

With the loss, Phoenix lost their last two home games in blowout fashion. With a combined losing margin of 69 points, they set an NBA record for the largest margin of defeat in back-to-back home games, per Shane Young.

What's next for Suns after loss to Rockets

The 148-109 blowout loss to the Rockets will be tough for Devin Booker's Suns to swallow, especially after suffering their latest injury.

Kevin Durant sustained an ankle sprain in the second half, being unable to return for the remainder of the game. He will later have an MRI to determine a recovery timetable, potentially sidelining him for the next few games.

Three players scored in double-digits for the Suns. Booker led the way with 28 points, three rebounds and three assists. He shot 12-of-17 from the field, including 1-of-4 from beyond the arc. Durant left the game with 11 points and seven rebounds, while Monte Morris provided 10 points and two assists.

Phoenix fell to a 35-40 record on the season, staying at the 11th spot of the Western Conference standings. They are 1.5 games behind the Sacramento Kings and two games behind the Dallas Mavericks, entering the danger zone of missing the play-in tournament.

Following Sunday's loss to the Rockets, the Suns will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Milwaukee Bucks on April 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET.