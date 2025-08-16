The Washington Commanders solved one issue, but not the one that matters most. While his contract extension discussions have still not gone anywhere, Terry McLaurin now seems to be injury-free.

The team removed McLaurin, who had been dealing with an ankle injury, from its PUP list on Saturday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. While somewhat encouraging, Schefter noted that the move has nothing to do with his ongoing contract negotiations.

McLaurin missed the Commanders' OTAs and minicamp with the ankle injury, but it was overshadowed by his contract situation. While many initially took note of the injury, McLaurin's offseason was quickly consumed by his holdout. The ensuing drama caused many to forget that his absence started with his ankle.

Even with his removal from the PUP list, Commanders fans cannot expect McLaurin to return to the field without a new deal. The 2024 All-Pro wideout previously reported to Washington's training camp, but he has not done so since formally requesting a trade on July 31.

The Commanders have roughly three weeks remaining until the regular season begins to resolve the McLaurin saga. However, NFL final rosters are due on Aug. 26, giving them just 10 days to decide if they want to trade him.

Terry McLaurin's Commanders goals persist amid injury return

Although he might be physically ready to return to the field, McLaurin is still not mentally prepared to do so. Reports on his contract negotiations vary, but the recurring theme is that McLaurin wants to be paid and treated as one of the best receivers in the league.

Ahead of his contract year, McLaurin is owed $23.2 million in 2025, per Over the Cap, making him the 17th-highest-paid receiver in the league. The 29-year-old seeks a substantial pay raise in his next deal, coming off his fifth consecutive 1,000-yard season and a career-high 13-touchdown campaign.

Some reports suggest that McLaurin seeks a deal similar to the one DK Metcalf signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in March. Metcalf, who was a part of the same draft class as McLaurin, inked a four-year, $132 million extension with the Steelers following his trade from the Seattle Seahawks.

Metcalf and McLaurin are not viewed as direct rivals, but they both believe they are the best receiver of the 2019 NFL Draft class. If nothing else, McLaurin feels that his numbers warrant a deal similar to the $33 million per year that Metcalf will earn.