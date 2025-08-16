Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw turned back the clock in a much-needed win that snapped a four-game losing streak. After losing their lead in the NL West, the Dodgers’ slump dragged them to second place ahead of Friday night’s series opener against the San Diego Padres. Kershaw pitched a gem in the 3-2 victory at Dodger Stadium.

Kershaw gave up two hits and one earned run through six innings and downplayed the significance of his performance, but admitted it was a win the Dodgers needed to get back on track, per MLB.com.

“It’s a game in August, obviously. It’s not that huge a deal,” Kershaw said. “But the way we were going, it felt like a big game for us. Thankful that we got a win.”

After the win, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts addressed Kershaw’s intensity, which was something Roberts addressed heading into Friday’s game.

“We were talking a little bit today about intensity, and there’s just no one more intense or focused than Clayton,” Roberts said. “He has a way of elevating people’s focus and play. And so to have him tonight, first game of this series, he’s the perfect guy.”

The Dodgers, who have won six of their last eight games against the Padres, can clinch the season series in Game 2 of their three-game series on Saturday. Los Angeles will also look to regain its lead atop the NL West. The Dodgers built an early two-run lead on a Shohei Ohtani RBI fielder's choice and a Mookie Betts sacrifice fly. Teoscar Hernandez's solo homerun in the seventh gave LA enough cushion to beat the Padres in a one-run victory.

Hernandez spoke to Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw's performance after the win.

“I think he's built for these big moments,” Hernández said. “He's a legend. He helped us stay in the game. He gave up the homer early, but after that, he was like vintage Clayton Kershaw.”

Insider says ‘something isn't right' with Dodgers amid slump

While Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy is ruled out with an oblique injury, it won't help the team's defense amid a slump. That's been one of the few issues that's plagued this year's Dodgers team, per Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci.

“There's something that's just not right with this team,” Verducci said. “They've not played well this year. The thing that jumps out to me, the Dodgers are not a good defensive team…I just don't like the way that they're playing. The offense isn't as good as we thought. The defense isn't as good as we thought, and the pitching isn't as good as we thought.”

The Dodgers will host the Padres on Saturday.