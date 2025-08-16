The Kansas City Chiefs have several guys looking to find a spot on the team this season. One of them made a powerful statement when he was given a chance to see the field. Skyy Moore returned a punt 88 yards for a touchdown, in the team's preseason game Friday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Skyy Moore with an 88-yard punt return 🔥pic.twitter.com/5uF1qlNpG6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Moore's spectacular play was a bright spot in an otherwise difficult game for Kansas City. Seattle throttled the Chiefs, 33-16. Moore's touchdown was his only punt return of the night. He is fighting for a spot on the team's regular season roster, and made a powerful statement with that play.

“It felt great, just showing that sense of resiliency. Obviously, I had two drops this game, and it felt like I was in my head after the first one,” Moore said, per Yahoo Sports. “To go back there and catch a punt return knowing my history of punt returns and take it back to the house. It meant a lot to me, this game, and a lot for my confidence. Just showing myself that you can't lose if you keep going.”

With the loss, the Chiefs move to 0-2 in the preseason.

Chiefs are hoping to have another successful season

Kansas City is hoping to stay atop the AFC this season, and make another Super Bowl appearance. So far this preseason, things don't look too good for the team.

The Chiefs are obviously not using all their starters, so it is impossible to tell right now how good this team will be. Kansas City though has lost both their preseason games, by a combined 53-33 score.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn't play against the Seahawks. Kansas City's offense was led mostly by Gardner Minshew, who finished the game with 70 passing yards and a touchdown.

Moore could be a bright discovery for the team this preseason. He has played sparingly for the team over the past few seasons. In his NFL career, the wideout has 494 receiving yards. Moore also has one receiving touchdown.

The Chiefs play another preseason game on Friday, against the Chicago Bears.