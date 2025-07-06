The 7-team trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets from the Phoenix Suns is now complete, and everyone has started to say their thank yous and farewells. The Suns' social media account put out two posts about Durant, and one of them was a video with the caption, “Thank you for all you brought to the Valley, [Kevin Durant].”

Not only did the Suns make a few posts, but general manager Brian Gregory wrote a statement about Durant and his time with the franchise.

“One of the greatest to ever play the game, we are grateful for the impact Kevin made on our organization and in our community. As a member of the Suns, he climbed the scoring charts to become just the eighth player in NBA history to score 30,000 career points, and we wish him the best as he continues his career in Houston,” Gregory said in a statement.

Thank you for all you brought to the Valley, @KDTrey5 pic.twitter.com/7VfkYTCNUD — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Durant was with the Suns for three seasons and averaged 26.8 points per game. Unfortunately, the Suns don't have much to show for his time on the team, as the furthest they made it was the second round in 2023. They were eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round the next season, and they failed to make the postseason this past year.

Kevin Durant sends farewell message to Suns

After the trade was complete, Durant also shared a farewell message to the Suns.

“My time in Phoenix has come to an end. All these stops along the journey have really impacted me in a positive way. [Remember] it’s a world behind the scenes, and those who make things work in that space, work tirelessly to make our lives easier as players. I appreciate all the quick interactions with everybody from support staff to teammates distant cousins, it’s all a family that I’m grateful to be apart of, no matter what. I truly believe this nba is a one big community. Much love to Arizona. Houston, Can’t Wait,” Durant wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It has been known for some time that Durant and the Suns would work together to find him a new home during the offseason. It was the Rockets that had the best offer, and the Suns were able to get Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks in return.

The Rockets should once again be a top team in the Western Conference with Durant, and it will be interesting to see what the Suns will be able to do with their new-look team.