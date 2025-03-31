Safe to say, Stephen A Smith thinks that the Phoenix Suns are done. Following Sunday's game, Smith ruthlessly called out the Suns' lack of effort in a blowout loss to the Houston Rockets.

Once he was in the First Take studio and the cameras were rolling, he had more of the same. Smith detailed what he thinks about the franchise.

“(The) Phoenix Suns are an atrocity,” Smith said. “They are bad for basketball. They're not interested in being there, they're not interested in playing… they look like they can't wait for the season to be over. You gotta purge that squad.”

Calling a team an atrocity is not for the faint of heart. It's also not an idiomatic expression either. The Suns have a 35-41 record and have been one of the biggest disappointments in the league.

They might be the biggest disappointment when looking at other teams. Although they've dealt with injuries, some of the losses have been absurd.

With the amount of talent on the roster, it still hasn't clicked. Even with hiring Mike Budenholzer, many thought that's what the team needed. However, it seems that the season has been swept away by a multitude of things.

Stephen A Smith blasts Suns for tumultuous season

Again, a 35-41 record doesn't appear to make sense when looking at the roster. A Big 3 of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal should win more games.

However, it's been anything but. While Durant has played at an All-NBA level, it hasn't made up for the disappointing losses. They started the season with an 8-1 record.

Since then, it has been an immediate regression. On Sunday, Durant left the Suns game with an ankle sprain. That seemed to be the dagger into the season.

Still, the season was likely done weeks before that. There seems to be a lack of enthusiasm and pride. Although the rookies and two-way players are playing for something, the rest of the roster doesn't seem to have that same fire.

As the Dallas Mavericks continue to surge in the standings, the season could be over before they know it. As a result, changes are likely to come and it might be a matter of when.

Players might get traded, head coaches might be fired, and even some executives might be fired. It's a lethal concoction of ineptitude brewing in Phoenix, and it's been fermenting for quite some time.

Smith's comments are only the tip of the iceberg on a lackluster and disappointing season for the franchise.