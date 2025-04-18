Stephen A. Smith fired back at Mat Ishbia after the Phoenix Suns owner's eye-opening comments about him. The franchise is currently going through some very trying times following a disastrous 2024-25 season. The star trio of Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant has not lived up to expectations, and now the front office has very little flexibility to improve the current roster. It appears that the inevitable major move this offseason will be trading KD, who remains a top-ten player in this league.

However, the fact that the Suns are in this favorable position is shocking, considering they are not far removed from an NBA Finals appearance. Mat Ishbia bought the franchise from embattled former owner Robert Sarver in 2023. This move was widely welcomed by the fanbase, given Sarver's track record both on and off the court. However, things have not gone according to plan, and now Ishbia has fired his third head coach in 23 months. The Suns' owner shot down comments from Smith on his tenure so far, noting how very few people take the analyst seriously. Stephen A. gave his initial thoughts on these comments on Twitter.

“I look forward to responding to this on First Take tomorrow morning. I love how folks intentionally misconstrue just to avoid the real subject at hand….what I was really saying. But that’s okay! I look very much forward to providing clarification. My pleasure. See y’all in the morning!”

The Phoenix Suns may have no choice but to blow it up and rebuild

Two things can be true in this game. One, Stephen A. tends to focus more on the drama surrounding the players and organizations rather than breaking down what's happening on the floor. It's what he does, and this kind of attention Ishbia is giving Smith is exactly what he wants. Two, Ishbia's tenure as an owner has been a disaster so far. This organization went all in on a core with redundant skillsets and now has little draft capital and cap space to work with.

Bradley Beal's contract is an albatross right now, especially with the no-trade clause, and he is virtually unmovable. As of now, it doesn't look like the Suns are looking to trade Devin Booker, who has been a mainstay for a decade now. Trade rumors for Durant, on the other hand, have been gaining steam, and the 36-year-old still looks like he has at least a few more years in him. Still, this is not the scenario Ishbia must have envisioned when taking over this franchise. Even if it's a hot take by Stephen A. Smith, being called the worst owner in NBA history on national television is not ideal.