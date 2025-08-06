Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner appears to be entering EuroBasket 2025 with an improved shooting stroke, drawing attention for his refined 3-point form during recent preparations with the German national team.

In a recent video clip shared from Germany’s training camp, Wagner showcased a smooth step-back 3-pointer over Orlando teammate Tristan da Silva during a national team scrimmage. The sequence highlighted a significant change in his mechanics — notably the removal of a hitch that had previously been a concern in his shooting motion.

Wagner, who signed a five-year, $224 million contract extension with Orlando last summer that could rise to $269 million with incentives, struggled from beyond the arc during the 2023-24 season. He shot a career-low 28.1% from three following the new deal. While he improved slightly this past season, long-range efficiency remained an area of focus.

Despite the shooting slump, Wagner delivered a career year overall for the Magic in 2024-25. He averaged 24.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game across 60 appearances while playing 33.7 minutes per game. His season was partially derailed by a torn oblique that caused him to miss extended time, but he returned in time for the postseason.

Franz Wagner vs Tristan da Silva in a scrimmage leading up to EuroBasket. 👀🔥 🎥 : @HunchoHoops pic.twitter.com/cO45WYYMo9 — The Magician (@the_magician321) August 6, 2025

Franz Wagner’s EuroBasket form could signal key leap for Magic’s 2025-26 campaign

In Orlando’s first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Wagner led the team in scoring. He averaged 25.8 points, 5.6 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals while shooting 44.3% from the field. However, his outside shooting remained a concern, as he converted just 18.9% of his 3-point attempts in the series.

The recent footage suggests Wagner has made tangible adjustments in advance of Germany’s EuroBasket campaign. His improved rhythm and release could be a key factor for both national team success and his continued development as a cornerstone for the Magic.

Wagner and da Silva, a fellow Orlando forward who was drafted in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft, are preparing to represent Germany in EuroBasket 2025. The tournament tips off later this month, with Germany set to open group play against Montenegro on Wednesday, Aug. 27.

With the Magic aiming to build on back-to-back postseason appearances, Wagner’s growth as a more consistent perimeter threat could play a critical role in the franchise’s long-term trajectory. His ability to stretch the floor — especially alongside Paolo Banchero and newly acquired guard Desmond Bane — remains a focal point for Orlando’s offensive system.

Wagner’s performance in EuroBasket may also offer early insight into how he will approach the 2025-26 NBA season. Entering his fifth year, the 23-year-old continues to anchor Germany’s national program while establishing himself as one of the NBA’s most versatile young forwards.