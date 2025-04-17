For all the speculation and concern, it's no secret that Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia cares about his team. However, when Stephen A Smith claimed Ishbia to be the worst owner in the NBA, it felt disheartening and left Ishbia rather ticked off.

During Thursday's end-of-season availability, Ishbia broke the silence about his claim and gave a lengthy response.

Mat Ishbia said doesn't think people take Stephen A. Smith seriously when asked about him saying he's on the verge of becoming the worst owner in the history of basketball. Added that he thinks Smith will apologize for putting him in the same category as Donald Sterling. #Suns

“I don't take much he says seriously,” Ishbia said. “I don't think many people do, to be honest with you. The things he said about Kevin Durant, just wrong and disrespectful. The things he said about LeBron James were just disrespectful and inappropriate,

With that being said, I don't really think Stephen A. believes what he said. He's doing his thing. He's on the mic and he's doing what, and I think he'll apologize to me because I think it's disrespectful to put my name and align with anybody that was kicked out of the league or no longer part of.”

One of the names he's referencing would be former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling. The latter was kicked out of the league after acts of racism.

While Ishbia hasn't made the best basketball decisions, putting his name in that conversation is disrespectful. It's one thing to take his lack of success, but to associate him with previously scrutinized owners feels unnecessary.

Mat Ishbia takes accountability for Suns collapse

After all, Ishbia gave a four minute opening statement regarding the state of the team. He mentioned the lack of execution, as well as the failure over the last two years.

Not exceeding expectations has been the No. 1 victim for the Suns. While they formed a Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker, it never panned out.

However, Ishbia quickly acknowledged his mistakes and how he needs to move forward.

Because of this, it feels disingenuous from Smith to put the owner on blast. Even though the basketball moves haven't been ideal, there's no question about his care factor.

If Smith brought up the culture, that would be one thing. But to tarnish his name without much substance seems rather asinine. All problems aside, he's never been afraid to take accountability and responsibility for a failed move or even a failed season.

At the end of the day, Ishbia will continue to have his thumb on the scale during this offseason. This might call for a roster overhaul, especially as Durant and the Suns are working towards a trade.

No matter what, the Suns owner knows his worth and value.