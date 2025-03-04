Homecomings are a rarity in sports, especially for some NBA players, like Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker. However, Stephen Jackson sees something different.

Despite the Suns ruling out any trade involving Booker, the former NBA champion sees a different outcome.

Booker grew up in Michigan and has always shown love to his hometown. Coincidentally, the Detroit Pistons are rising through the NBA.

Although they are rebuilding, guys like Cade Cunningham became an All-Star this season, at only 23. Meanwhile, Booker is 28 and is into his prime. On the All The Smoke Podcast, Jackson is all for Booker going back to where it all started.

“I would love to see him go back,” Jackson said. “I’d love to see him go back home. With the way they’re going, they’re start building, I think that would be a great piece to keep that organization going in the right direction. He’s home, that would be great for Booker.”

Stephen Jackson hopes Devin Booker leaves the Suns

The Pistons have pieces and picks to throw in for Phoenix to start their rebuild. After all, the Suns traded away their 2031 first-round draft pick for three more.

Unfortunately, though, those picks are the “least favorable” meaning that they'll end up with the worst pick from the best team. The only unprotected pick they had is now in the hands of the Utah Jazz.

Despite Booker being committed to the Suns, at some point, he will want to win. Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff has done a masterful job with the young group he has.

Cunningham is the clear leader but could use a second scorer, and someone that has been in the big moments before. That's when Booker comes in.

He's been on the biggest stage. Most notably, he dropped two games of 40+ points in the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Pistons haven't been to the playoffs since Cunningham was drafter. Luckily for the Suns, they've made the playoffs every year since he's been drafted.

At the end of the day, Jackson hopes that Booker can get back to the brightest stage. He also hopes that the biggest stage is when Booker is on the Pistons, and not the Suns.

Although Booker doesn’t want to be traded, maybe returning home to Michigan where he played his freshman year of high school basketball before moving to Mississippi when his father retired from basketball could be the difference.