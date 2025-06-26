For better or worse, the Phoenix Suns have commanded much of the headlines this offseason. They are wasting no time in revamping their roster and have been incredibly active at the 2025 NBA Draft. The front office seemingly has a plan in mind ahead of the second round, as evidenced by a trade-filled Thursday. Following a series of transactions, with the latest one coming in a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix now owns the No. 31 overall pick, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Suns sent shock waves throughout the league when they traded two first-rounders to the Charlotte Hornets for promising yet injury-prone center Mark Williams after taking Duke big man Khaman Maluach at No. 10. Now, they will jump-start night two of the draft after agreeing to send their newly acquired No. 36 selection and two future second-rounders to Minnesota.

Will the Suns' approach pay dividends in the long run?

A new identity is quickly taking shape in Phoenix. Although Devin Booker remains the long-term focal point, and Bradley Beal is still on the roster, the Suns already look drastically different heading into next season. They shipped out Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets for a haul of assets, including most notably 23-year-old shooting guard Jalen Green, and then frantically sought to address their sizable hole inside by adding two centers on Wednesday.

What is first-year general manager Brian Gregory cooking up with the No. 31 pick on Thursday? Rasheer Fleming, who many viewed as first-round material ahead of the proceedings, jumps out as a logical choice to land in The Desert following this trade. The 6-foot-9 forward out of Saint Joseph's boasts impressive athleticism and an eye-catching 7-foot-4 wingspan.

Fleming posted 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.4 steals while shooting 53.1 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from 3-point range, en route to earning First-Team All-Atlantic 10 honors last season. He displayed remarkable defensive upside, making him a versatile prospect who could potentially make a swift impact in the modern NBA.

Gregory has a tough job in front him, as he tries to build for the future while simultaneously surrounding Booker with a supporting cast that can help Phoenix stay relatively competitive in the grueling West. The Timberwolves, on the other hand, are already in the fray for conference supremacy and are trying to figure out how to best round out their roster. Compiling additional assets makes sense, assuming they are confident that their second-round talent of choice will still be on the board at No. 36.

An interesting evening is already underway. Suns fans eagerly wait to see what this new regime constructs by the time the 2025-26 campaign tips off in October.