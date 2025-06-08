The Phoenix Suns are in a transition period after a very disappointing season that saw them not only miss out on the playoffs in the Western Conference, but the play-in altogether. Injuries played a part in that, but the roster and specifically the core of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal did not work well together.

Now, head coach Mike Budenholzer is out and Jordan Ott is in as the new man in charge on the end of the bench, and now the Suns are shaking up the roster as well. Durant seems to be on the way out as the Suns try to find a trade partner for the former league MVP, and the team will move forward around Booker.

That will likely include a new contract for the 28-year old. He still has three years left on his current deal, but the Suns can secure him for even longer than that and plan to do so this offseason, according to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line.

“Devin Booker becomes eligible for a two-year, $150 million contract extension on July 6 that the 28-year-old is widely expected to secure,” Fischer wrote.

Article Continues Below

Securing Booker long-term will be the first priority for the Suns as they look to build around their homegrown star and have him lead them back into contention in the West. Once that order of business is done, Phoenix can start looking at how else to improve the roster moving forward.

In addition to moving on from Durant, moving on from Beal will be high on the priority list for the Suns, though that will be easier said than done. Beal is on a big contract, has a no-trade clause and tanked his trade value with a very disappointing season in 2024-25.

The return in a Durant trade will go a long way toward determining what the Suns will be able to do over the next year or two, so they will be looking for a lucrative package of players and picks to come back to Phoenix. If they can get some quality pieces, the Suns are banking on Booker to carry them to the postseason.