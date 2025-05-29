The Phoenix Suns are still trying to find a coach to lead their team, and it seems like they have a few options that could be possible. One of the options was an assistant coach for the team last season, and there's a good chance that he can be a finalist for the job, according to senior NBA writer Marc J. Spears.

“Suns associate head coach and former NBA head coach David Fizdale is expected to be a part of a third round of interviews for the Suns head coach job. The former Grizzlies and Knicks head coach has the support of some key Suns players as well, sources said,” Spears wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Fizdale has been with the Suns since 2023, as he was an assistant when Frank Vogel was the head coach. Vogel only lasted for one season, and then Mike Budenholzer was hired as the coach, and Fizdale stayed as the associate head coach for the Suns. Unfortunately, Budenholzer only lasted for a season as well, and now the Suns are searching for another coach.

Fizadale has much experience as a coach in the league, and he's been on many staffs throughout his career. His latest time as a head coach was with the Knicks in 2018, but he only made it through 2019 after he was fired with the team starting 4-18.

Before then, he was the head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies and helped them get to the playoffs in his first season, but he was fired the following season after a slow start.

Who could the Suns hire as their next head coach?

A few days ago, several names were considered to be in the race for the Suns job, and it included Fizdale, Cleveland Cavaliers assistants Jordan Ott and Johnnie Bryant, Oklahoma City Thunder assistant Dave Bliss, Minnesota Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori, Dallas Mavericks assistant Sean Sweeney, Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn, New Orleans Pelicans assistant James Borrego, and Brooklyn Nets assistant Steve Hetzel.

All of those names seem like good options that could lead the Suns next season and in the future, but it will also be important to see how the team will look, as there could be some major changes happening in the offseason.

One of those changes is Kevin Durant, who could be working with the Suns to find a trade partner.