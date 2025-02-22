Sacramento Kings guard Markelle Fultz made his debut in Friday's 132-108 loss to the Golden State Warriors. After Fultz signed with the Kings on February 12, fans reacted to his debut on social media throughout the night. After a five-year stint with the Orlando Magic, it was the former first-overall pick's first game of the 2024-25 campaign.

Fultz finished with eight points on 4-of-5 shooting and one assist in Friday's loss to the Warriors, which triggered positive reviews on his return to the NBA by users on X, formerly Twitter.

“my craziest hoop opinion is that there’s still all-star potential with Markelle Fultz,” posted one user. Another user replied, “Easily it’s so easy to see with the way he moves, his pace, his iq and still overall ability.”

Another fan pointed to Fultz's history of injuries ultimately stunting his NBA potential on X, formerly Twitter.

“I still think if Markelle Fultz’s shoulder wasn’t anomically injured, he would have been special.

Fultz's first field goal came on a fast-break layup in the third quarter, per Kings' NBC Sports.

Then, Fultz's dunk in transition got Kings fans really excited, per ABC 10's Matt George.

Watching Fultz scoring in his Kings debut even had one Magic fan rethinking whether their team made a mistake in letting him go at the end of 2023-24.

Fultz's name popped up as a free-agent option before training camp, but it never materialized into a contract until the Kings' signing.

Markelle Fultz reacts to Kings signing

Kings guard Markelle Fultz reacted to signing with his new team on social media. Fultz averaged 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists, but his best season with the Magic was when he was a starter averaging 14.0 points, 5.7 assists, and 3.9 rebounds in 2022-23.

After the news of his signing with the Kings broke, Fultz posted to his X, formerly Twitter.

“God's play,” Fultz said, accompanied with a prayer hands emoji.

Fultz and the Kings will host the Hornets on Monday.